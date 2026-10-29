Death toll from Spain train crash hits 74 - as royals visit survivors in hospital
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia cancelled their existing official engagements to visit victims and their families in hopsital - coinciding with the start of a three-day national mourning period
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
The death toll following a high-speed train collision in Spain has risen to at least 74, the country's transport ministry has confirmed.
Listen to this article
The update came as Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited a hospital near the crash site in Toledo, central Spain, to meet survivors and relatives of victims.
Some 15 patients are currently being treated in the hospital in intensive care, with a further eight in general wards, according to local press.
The royal couple cancelled scheduled engagements to visit the hospital, where they were greeted by emergency workers before speaking with patients and their relatives.
Felipe VI and Letizia have called off all official engagements over the coming days as a mark of respect.
Read more: Long jumper and former minister among first victims to be named following train crash that killed 69 in Spain
Read more: Shocking audio reveals final exchanges between Spanish control centre and drivers moments before deadly train crash
The decision was made as a three-day period of national mourning commenced across Spain and the Canary Islands.
It comes after a former government minister and a 24-year-old athlete were named among the victims of Wednesday's deadly crash.
Fatima Báñez, who served as employment minister from 2011 to 2018 under then-prime minister Mariano Rajoy, was confirmed by her party on Thursday as one of the victims.
She is said to have been in one of the worst-affected carriages, according to Spanish reports.
After leaving government, Ms Báñez moved into the private sector and became president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organisations (CEOE).
Julieta Gallego, a 24-year-old long jumper, was also confirmed to have died.
A member of Madrid-based club AD Sprint, Ms Gallego had “a life ahead of her that has been unjustly extinguished”, said Raúl Chapado, president of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation.
Read more: Spain's history of train crashes after Toledo disaster death toll reaches 68
Read more: Spain declares three days of mourning after high-speed train disaster kills at least 69 - with dozens more in hospital
In a statement on X, the federation said: “The Spanish athletics family joins in the grief over the passing of Julieta Gallego, athlete of AD Sprint, in the train accident that occurred in Urda (Toledo).”
It offered its support to her family, friends and club teammates.
Gallego’s personal best in the long jump was 5.90 metres, set in Antequera in 2023
"There are blows that strike at the very heart of the athletics family. Today, the sport mourns the passing of Julieta, a life ahead of her that has been unjustly extinguished," Mr Chapado told Spanish media.
Spain has entered three days of mourning after Wednesday's deadly train disaster - the second serious rail crash this year.
Two high-speed trains were travelling on the Madrid-Seville line when they collided due to a computer failure giving the Renfe service authorisation to continue despite a red signal.
Spain's transport ministry confirmed that 74 people had died as of Thursday evening, along with 148 people aboard the service who were injured.
Authorities confirmed 770 emergency personnel had been activated in the wake of the incident, including 200 from a military emergency unit.
Spanish police have confirmed one of their officers died in the collision.
José Manuel Chacón, 31, from Seville, was one of at least five police officers thought to have been travelling on one of the trains that crashed.
Rescuers are still combing the collision site for bodies as families anxiously wait for news.