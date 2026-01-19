Spain's prime minister has promised to 'find answers' following the deadly crash.

By Henry Moore

Survivors of a train crash in Spain that killed at least 39 people have opened up about the “horror” incident, as a slew of passengers remain missing.

At least 39 people have died and 170 more have been injured following a high-speed train collision involving two services, resulting in a partial derailment. Railway operator ADIF said the 6189 service, travelling between Malaga and Madrid, had derailed at Adamuz station, near Cordoba, at 6.40pm on Sunday evening. The train, which was carrying 317 passengers, left the tracks and ended up on an adjacent line, where it smashed into a passing service bound for Huelva. Read more: At least 39 dead and nearly 200 injured after high-speed train collision in Spain Read more: At least 22 killed as construction crane collapses onto moving train in Thailand

In this grab taken from video provided by Guardia Civil, rescue workers at the scene after a high speed train collision, in Adamuz, Spain. Picture: Alamy

15 people remain in hospital fighting for their lives as emergency workers continue to search for missing survivors. Opening up about the moments after the crash, Argentinian Lucas Merakio told local media:“The train began to jump and jump and then we felt what must have been carriage number eight derailing which was very violent and loud. “That’s when the other train passed by us and that was horrible. The lights went out in our carriage, the train began to shake and people started screaming. Our train braked sharply and came to a sudden halt.” He said he heard screaming coming from other carriages, describing the scene as a “horror movie.” “I went towards carriage number six which had derailed and saw that underneath there were people saying: ‘Water, water, water.’ Everyone began to pass the water they had and along with another man we handed them the bottles.” He recalled one woman attempting to go to the toilet moments before the crash, but she was forced to go to a different carriage because it was currently occupied. “This saved her life,” the survivor added.

Railway operator ADIF said the 6189 service, travelling between Malaga and Madrid, had derailed at Adamuz station, near Cordoba, at 6.40pm on Sunday evening. Picture: Getty

Speaking at the site of the crash on Monday, Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, said: "Today is a very painful day for all of us. "We will get to the truth, we will find the answers," Sanchez said. Andalusia regional president Juanma Moreno said: "When you look at the mass of metal that is there. The firefighters have done a great job, but unfortunately when they get the heavy machinery to lift the carriages it is probable we will find more victims." It is not currently known how many people remain trapped, but images show rescue teams working in the dark to help passengers escape the wreckage. Carriages can be seen lying on their side, while evacuated passengers sit beside the tracks. Journalist Salvador Jiménez of Radio Nacional de España (RNE), who was on the train at the time, said the derailment felt "like an earthquake". He added that at least one of the derailed carriages "had completely overturned" and had broken windows. Another passenger said the train began 'shaking a lot' around 10 minutes after it departed the previous station before it derailed from car six backwards.

Railway operator ADIF said the 6189 service, travelling between Malaga and Madrid, had derailed at Adamuz station, near Cordoba, at 7.40pm on Sunday evening. Picture: LEANORINTHESKY/X/Shutterstock