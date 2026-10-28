'Communications failure' blamed for Spanish train crash that killed at least 68 - as transport minister refuses resignation calls
At least 68 people were killed after two high-speed trains collided in central Spain on Wednesday.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Spain's transport minister has refused to answer whether he will resign after the country’s second fatal train collision this year.
Listen to this article
At least 68 people were killed after two high-speed trains collided in central Spain on Wednesday.
Officials say a further 80 people are being treated for injuries.
Asked whether he was considering quitting, Oscar Puente said: "At this moment, what I am thinking about is clarifying this, and I am not thinking about myself."
Mr Puente said Wednesday's fatal train crash occurred after a Renfe high-speed train was authorised to continue its journey despite an active red signal.
The signal had been activated because a stationary train was ahead on the tracks, he told reporters in Madrid.
The minister said the red signal was issued due to a computer communications failure which automatically stopped traffic, and an "erroneous" decision was made to restart the Renfe train.
Read more: At least 64 killed as two high-speed trains collide in Spain’s deadliest rail disaster in a decade
Read more: What caused three Spain train crashes? Union calls strike after 46 deaths
Mr Puente said a computer communications failure had automatically halted rail traffic, but an “erroneous decision” was then taken to restart the Renfe service - in breach of protocol.
He said he had listened to recordings of exchanges between the control centre and trains as investigators examine the circumstances of the collision.
“A rear-end collision on the Spanish railway network is a truly implausible accident,” Mr Puente told reporters.
He insisted Spain’s rail network remained safe, describing it as comparable to systems in other European countries.
“Our railway system is reliable and safe,” he added, while acknowledging that failures can happen because of both technical issues and human error.
The crash has intensified pressure on the minister following another fatal rail collision earlier this year.
At least 45 people were killed and 170 more were injured when two trains derailed in southern Spain on 18 January.
Wednesday's crash happened shortly after 9am local time near Los Yebenes and Urda, in Toledo province.
The collision occurred between an AVE service travelling from Madrid to Seville and an Iryo train.
Rail operator Iryo said its train was struck from behind "for reasons still unknown".
In a statement, the company said its 6076 service left Madrid bound for Seville at 7.54am with 147 passengers, three crew members, a barista and its driver on board.
"At 8.48am, and for reasons still unknown, it was struck from behind by a Renfe Class 103 train near Urda (Toledo), at kilometre marker 118," Iryo said.