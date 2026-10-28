Spain's transport minister has refused to answer whether he will resign after the country’s second fatal train collision this year.

At least 68 people were killed after two high-speed trains collided in central Spain on Wednesday.

Officials say a further 80 people are being treated for injuries.

Asked whether he was considering quitting, Oscar Puente said: "At this moment, what I am thinking about is clarifying this, and I am not thinking about myself."

Mr Puente said Wednesday's fatal train crash occurred after a Renfe high-speed train was authorised to continue its journey despite an active red signal.

The signal had been activated because a stationary train was ahead on the tracks, he told reporters in Madrid.

The minister said the red signal was issued due to a computer communications failure which automatically stopped traffic, and an "erroneous" decision was made to restart the Renfe train.

Read more: At least 64 killed as two high-speed trains collide in Spain’s deadliest rail disaster in a decade

Read more: What caused three Spain train crashes? Union calls strike after 46 deaths