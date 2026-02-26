The UK, alongside the Government of Gibraltar, has published a draft treaty with the EU.

Spain will be given veto power on Brits entering Gibraltar. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Spain will be able to veto Brits' travelling to Gibraltar and given the right to refuse residency permits on security grounds following a post-Brexit treaty.

The UK, alongside the Government of Gibraltar, has published a draft treaty with the EU that outlines the arrangements for a “fluid border” for people and goods. Under the deal's terms, Spanish authorities will be given the right to block travellers from outside the EU deemed a risk to security, public health or international relations. Spanish officials carrying out Schengen checks cannot refuse entry to residents but will be able to do so for non-resident third country nationals, including Brits who do not live in Gibraltar. The deal will also mean no routine passport checks at the Spain-Gibraltar border for the 15,000 people who cross it every day, around half of Gibraltar’s workforce. Checks will apply to those arriving by air, so those flying into Gibraltar from the UK will face dual border controls: one check from Gibraltarian officials and another by the Spanish on behalf of the EU, similar to French police operating at St Pancras Station. There will also be a bespoke customs model to “eliminate burdensome goods checks” at the land border, the UK Government said. Gibraltar will align its import duty rates on goods with EU rates to allow people to cross the border with everyday goods, such as shopping, without declarations or additional charges. However, the Rock will continue to have no VAT or any other sales tax. Read more: 'Never on the table': Gibraltar not joining Schengen free travel area under deal with EU, says David Lammy Read more: Just when you thought Labour couldn't stoop any lower, along comes Gibraltar, writes Suella Braverman

Conservative MP Mark Francois. Picture: Getty

The draft agreement does not affect sovereignty, stating that nothing signed “shall constitute the basis for any assertion or denial of sovereignty” over the Rock, and protects UK autonomy of key military facilities. Gibraltar’s airport is run by the Ministry of Defence and hosts an RAF base. The overseas territory also has an important naval facility. The treaty will not apply to British Armed Forces personnel or people visiting the RAF base, but shadow armed forces minister Mark Francois said it was “strategically barmy” to share the airport's sovereignty with Spain. The treaty, published in draft form on Thursday, still needs to be signed, ratified an implemented. It is set to be signed in March. Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty said: “This treaty ensures that Gibraltar’s economy, people, and future are protected as an integral part of the British family. “Working closely with the Government of Gibraltar – and agreeing nothing without their consent – we have a treaty that preserves sovereignty and delivers certainty when Gibraltar’sway of life was threatened. “The UK’s commitment to Gibraltar will never falter.” Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, Mr Doughty emphasised that Gibraltar is “not joining Schengen” and that “immigration, policing and justice remain the responsibility of its own authorities”. He said the deal will “bring an end to the long queues that we have seen for workers, businesses and visitors” at the Gibraltar-Spain border and will give businesses “the certainty they have sought for many years, allowing them to plan and invest with confidence”. The Governor of Gibraltar Sir Ben Bathurst watched from the gallery as Mr Doughty told MPs that that the UK-EU treaty has the “full support” of the Government of Gibraltar. Meanwhile, chief minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo said: “This is a safe and secure agreement we have negotiated alongside the UK and that unequivocally protects our position on sovereignty, safeguards our economy and delivers the certainty our people and businesses need.

The RAF base in Gibraltar. Picture: Getty