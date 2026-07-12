12 people have been killed and 23 remain missing after wildfires in southern Spain. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A British couple have been found alive but badly burned following deadly wildfires that have hit southern Spain.

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The man and woman, who have not been identified, who are hikers, are thought to have suffered 40% burns, according to Spanish national broadcaster, RTVE. The pair were discovered by a team of Civil Guards, who said they had already checked the area, but had a feeling that they should go back. At least 12 people are believed to have died in the fire near the village of Bedar, in Almeria province. At least four are thought to be British, after four bodies were found in a burnt-out car with its steering wheel on the right.

A helicopter drops water as flames and smoke rise from a wildfire near the municipality of Los Gallardos, Almeria. Picture: Getty

In an interview with RTVE, the Civil Guard officers said they found the two British people alive just as night was falling. Sergeant Pedro Barre told the broadcaster: “That experience we accumulate over the years is what tells you: take another look, give it one last try, check again just in case.” He said they called out and used whistles, before eventually hearing a sound which they thought at first could have been an echo. Another of the rescuers, Rafael Zea, said that given the couple’s injuries it must have taken a “Titanic effort” for them to raise their voices to be heard. With the help of firefighters and emergency services, they were rescued after more than two hours. The pair are now said to be in a serious condition in hospital, although their lives are not believed to be in danger.

A view of a vehicle burned out in the Los Gallardos wildfire. Picture: Alamy