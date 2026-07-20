World champions Spain have revelled in huge celebrations of their success on the streets of Madrid.

Fresh from Sunday night’s 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina in the World Cup final, the Spain squad arrived back in Madrid on Monday afternoon following a flight from New York.

They were received by the Royal Family at the Zarzuela Palace before continuing on to the Moncloa Palace to meet Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

There then followed an open-top bus parade through the streets of Madrid to a celebration at the Plaza de Cibeles, with a reported two million people taking to the streets to welcome them.

Speaking on stage, coach Luis de la Fuente greeted the crowds, saying: “Thank you Spain for supporting us, for being here. We are lucky to have 26 fantastic people who are also fantastic footballers, the best in the world.

Read more: 'Disgrace to football' Shocking moment bitter Argentina players turn their backs on Spain's World Cup trophy lift

Read more: When are the Commonwealth Games 2026 and why are there fewer sports this time?