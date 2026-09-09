Players have welcomed the deal as an important tool for players balancing the demands of professional sport and personal life

Olga Carmona and Patri Guijarro welcomed the deal as an important tool for players balancing the demands of professional sport and personal life. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Spain’s football federation has announced a support package which will fund fertility treatment for female players and referees, giving them more freedom over when to start a family.

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The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday its agreement with the Tambre clinic would allow sportswomen to access treatments including in vitro fertilisation and egg freezing. The federation called it a pioneering step for women's sport in the country. Spain internationals Olga Carmona and Patri Guijarro attended the announcement and welcomed the deal as an important tool for players balancing the demands of professional sport and personal life. "We are very happy to have reached this agreement, to have one more option to decide how and when to choose to become a mother," Carmona said. Guijarro said the measure formed part of a broader push to improve work-life balance for female athletes and ensure motherhood does not become a barrier to a career in elite sport Read more: Laptop-linked skin condition skyrocketing among children, doctors warn Read more: Hot drinks cause throat cancer, new study suggests

Princess Sofia of Spain and Pedro Rocha, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. Picture: Getty

"Ultimately, it's a very positive agreement because it's true that for all these years we've been fighting to achieve a better work-life balance for mothers," Guijarro said. "In the case of being able to have a career whilst being a mother, work-life balance measures are now being put in place; we feel we've been listened to. "It's important that female athletes feel they don't have to choose between their professional and personal lives." According to Reyes Bellver Alonso, director of women's football at the RFEF, the federation will cover the full cost of egg-freezing treatment and provide a range of benefits linked to different treatments for all international players who have been called up at least twice.

The sportswomen will have access to treatments including in vitro fertilisation and egg freezing. Picture: Getty