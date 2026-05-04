Police in Spain have seized what they believe to be a international record for impounded cocaine from a vessel intercepted off the coast of North Africa.

Spain's Civil Guard intercepted a vessel in international waters near the Canary Islands on Friday, arresting 20 of its crew.

Around 35 to 40 tons of cocaine were seized from the vessel's hold, which was reportedly stuffed with bales of the drug.

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters in Madrid that the seizure "was one of the biggest, not only nationally but internationally."

The boat was en route to Benghazi in Libya, and had set off from Sierra Leone's capital Freetown.

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