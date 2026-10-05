Spanish prime minister calls snap election after housing crisis measures blocked
Pedro Sanchez called for an early snap election next month in a televised address
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Spain’s Prime Minister has called a snap general election for 29 November, seeking to strengthen his mandate after right-wing parties blocked emergency measures aimed at tackling the country’s housing crisis.
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Pedro Sánchez announced the vote three days after opposition parties defeated the proposed legislation, which his government had introduced amid growing public anger over housing costs.
In a live televised address, Sánchez said: "We need to mobilise and win a much larger progressive majority in parliament, one that will allow us to overcome vested interests, deliver new social advances and continue transforming Spain."
Over the weekend, speculation about a snap election grew after parliament rejected two decree laws put forward by the government to protect tenants.
Nationwide protests started in late September after Maricarmen Abascal, an 87-year-old woman, was forcibly evicted from her home as she was unable to afford a rent rise.
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The snap vote could be a high-stakes gamble for Sánchez, who has been in office since 2018, as his Socialist Party trails in almost every opinion poll.
An electoral defeat would encourage the end of one of Europe's last few left-leaning governments during a time when the far right is making gains across Spain.
The main opposition People's Party (PP) wrote "AT LAST" in a post on X, with its leader, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, set to hold a news conference later on Monday.
Spain's conservatives have been calling on Sánchez to dissolve parliament and call early elections for most of the current legislature.
Spain was not due to hold a general election until summer 2027 at the latest.
Frente a sus áticos, sus recortes y su servilismo a las élites, nuestro compromiso con la gente: vivienda asequible, servicios públicos y derechos sociales.— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 5, 2026
España tiene que seguir avanzando y, para eso, necesitamos que la ciudadanía amplíe nuestra fuerza en el Parlamento.
Toca… pic.twitter.com/7TJYjaceP3
Sánchez has been prime minister since 2018, and although his Socialist Party finished second in the last election in 2023, after the conservative People's Party won most seats, it fell short of a majority.
Sánchez has remained in power after securing support from Catalan and Basque nationalist and pro-independence groups.
The PM stood out globally for being vocal about the progressive, from supporting Palestinian statehood to defending multilateral institutions.
As other European countries have toughened their policies towards foreign arrivals, Sanchez has consistently argued that immigration is essential for sustaining Spanish growth.
The political right argued the government's attempt to intervene in the housing market would have led to fewer homes being rented and would have raised prices further.
The People's Party welcomed the announcement of the snap election, saying that Spain would have the chance to "rebuild our country."
Authorities said that last Saturday, 70,000 people attended a protest in Madrid, while organisers said the figure was 50,000.