Pedro Sanchez called for an early snap election next month in a televised address

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called for an early snap election in November. Picture: Getty

By Antonia Vlad

Spain’s Prime Minister has called a snap general election for 29 November, seeking to strengthen his mandate after right-wing parties blocked emergency measures aimed at tackling the country’s housing crisis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pedro Sánchez announced the vote three days after opposition parties defeated the proposed legislation, which his government had introduced amid growing public anger over housing costs. In a live televised address, Sánchez said: "We need to mobilise and win a much larger progressive majority in parliament, one that will allow us to overcome vested interests, deliver new social advances and continue transforming Spain." Over the weekend, speculation about a snap election grew after parliament rejected two decree laws put forward by the government to protect tenants. Nationwide protests started in late September after Maricarmen Abascal, an 87-year-old woman, was forcibly evicted from her home as she was unable to afford a rent rise. Read more: Britain would be welcomed back into EU with 'open arms,' France and Spain say after PM's comments on second Brexit referendum Read more: Spain's PM Sanchez says no evidence Morocco orchestrated Ceuta border surge

The Housing Protest Camp continues at Puerta del Sol as participants await political reactions to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s call for a general election. Picture: Getty

The snap vote could be a high-stakes gamble for Sánchez, who has been in office since 2018, as his Socialist Party trails in almost every opinion poll. An electoral defeat would encourage the end of one of Europe's last few left-leaning governments during a time when the far right is making gains across Spain. The main opposition People's Party (PP) wrote "AT LAST" in a post on X, with its leader, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, set to hold a news conference later on Monday. Spain's conservatives have been calling on Sánchez to dissolve parliament and call early elections for most of the current legislature. Spain was not due to hold a general election until summer 2027 at the latest.

Frente a sus áticos, sus recortes y su servilismo a las élites, nuestro compromiso con la gente: vivienda asequible, servicios públicos y derechos sociales.



España tiene que seguir avanzando y, para eso, necesitamos que la ciudadanía amplíe nuestra fuerza en el Parlamento.



Toca… pic.twitter.com/7TJYjaceP3 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 5, 2026

Sánchez has been prime minister since 2018, and although his Socialist Party finished second in the last election in 2023, after the conservative People's Party won most seats, it fell short of a majority. Sánchez has remained in power after securing support from Catalan and Basque nationalist and pro-independence groups. The PM stood out globally for being vocal about the progressive, from supporting Palestinian statehood to defending multilateral institutions. As other European countries have toughened their policies towards foreign arrivals, Sanchez has consistently argued that immigration is essential for sustaining Spanish growth.

Parliament votes on the housing decrees on October 2. Picture: Getty