Spanish tourism chiefs want British visitors to Spain to be allowed to stay for longer than 90 days at a time.

Senior officials have called for the 90-day limit on stays to be scrapped, saying it is hurting Spain’s tourist economy.

Former tourism secretaries Fernando Valdés and Hector Gomez want the rule to be relaxed, which would be a boon for long-term holidaymakers and owners of second homes on the continent.

Mr Valdés said the rule “is not something Spain has established by itself or can get rid of,” he said.

“It is true that after Brexit some problems have emerged with people wanting to stay longer.”

“It is in our interest to lobby and convince [the EU] we can try to work an exception with them. But the solution must come from them,” he said.

Spain has lobbied to allow Brits remain in the country for six months at a time, however the maximum remains at 90 days - with Brits needed long-stay visas or residency if they want to stay for longer than three months.

Before Brexit, British citizens could travel freely across Europe, staying for as long as they wished in EU-member countries.

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Since Brexit, UK nationals visiting the Schengen zone, which includes countries such as Spain, France, and Italy, can only stay for up to 90 days within any 180-day period without needing a visa.

Yesterday Andy Burnham promised not to “re-run” Brexit arguments and said that he was not proposing that the UK considers rejoining the European Union.

The Greater Manchester mayor, who is expected to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership if he wins the Makerfield by-election, said Brexit had been "damaging" but added that "Britain will be stuck in a permanent rut if we're just constantly arguing".

However Mr Burnham said last September that he would like to see the UK back in the EU within his lifetime.