Mr Puente told lawmakers: "A transport minister in a country like Spain cannot continue in office with two accidents of this severity in less than a year."

He did not specify exactly when he would leave his post.

His resignation follows the Toledo crash, which was the second fatal train crash within a year in Spain.

The crash last Wednesday saw two high-speed trains colliding while travelling on the Madrid-Seville line due to a computer failure giving the Renfe service authorisation to continue despite a red signal.

Another in January, involving the same companies on the same line, killed 46.

Mr Puente had earlier ruled out resigning.

Several trains were automatically stopped last Wednesday due to the failure of a signalling system, after which central controllers in Madrid took over. A train operated by state-owned Renfe was authorised to proceed, even though there was a stationary Iryo-operated train ahead, according to Puente.

Investigators estimated an impact speed of 160 to 200 kph (100 to 125 mph).

Puente announced he was quitting as he faced questions from lawmakers over his handling of Europe's worst train crash since 2013, as the leftist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, seeking re-election on November 29, approved an emergency aid package for victims and their families.

It has promised to double compulsory passenger insurance payouts for crash victims, speed up compensation payments and improve temporary incapacity cover.

Puente presented new safety measures, including a 40 kph (25 mph) speed limit when relying on a driver to spot obstacles ahead if a signal system fails, hiring more staff and improving conditions in rail control centres.

The government will also push for a faster rollout of the standardised ERTMS for safety and signalling across its network.

Its implementation is behind schedule on the line where the accidents occurred, government contracts show.

In addition, in what Puente said would be a world first, the railway system will introduce an AI agent to "detect anomalies and monitor conversations" between train drivers and controllers to minimise the likelihood of human error.

"We are not aware of any other railway system that uses this type of mechanism or technology. We will be the first to go down this path," Puente said, adding that Spain would also create a real-time digital model of the network.