Police clash with protestors as multiple days of racing cut short

A protester argues with police as they try to disrupt the Spanish cycling race La Vuelta. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Spain's Vuelta finale has been cancelled after pro-Palestinian protestors' clashes with police sparked major disruption on Sunday.

Demonstrators carrying anti-Israel banners blocked the road and forced Spanish Vuelta riders to stop. Organisers were forced to stop the event, dubbed Spain's Tour de France, after protestors threw barriers into the finishing circuit. Activists carrying Palestinian flags yelled as the teams' support cars as the vehicles passed. The Vuelta has over 180 cyclists riding for three weeks over 3,100km. The Grand Tour was intended to finish in Madrid this weekend.

A protester waves a Palestinian flag on top of fences used as barricades to block the street trying to disrupt the twenty-first stage of the Spanish cycling race La Vuelta. Picture: Alamy

Several people demonstrate in favor of Palestine in the vicinity of the Plaza de Cibeles. Picture: Alamy

More than 1,500 officers were deployed to police the final stage as authorities anticipated protests. 130 police were already travelling with the race. Out of the 10 racing days, six were cut short or interrupted.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators pushed barriers down. Picture: Alamy

Horse-riding police, officers in riot gear and military-type trucks were spotted near the Madrid route. Nearly 6,000 protesters were estimated to attend the event Madrid, along with around 50,000 fans. Due to previous demonstrations, the Israeli-owned team Premier Tech was forced to remove the team name from its cyclists uniforms. More than 20 people have been detained by police throughout the tour.

Several people demonstrate in favour of Palestine in Atocha. Picture: Alamy