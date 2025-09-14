Spanish cycling finale cancelled as pro-Palestinian protesters block Madrid route
Police clash with protestors as multiple days of racing cut short
Spain's Vuelta finale has been cancelled after pro-Palestinian protestors' clashes with police sparked major disruption on Sunday.
Listen to this article
Demonstrators carrying anti-Israel banners blocked the road and forced Spanish Vuelta riders to stop.
Organisers were forced to stop the event, dubbed Spain's Tour de France, after protestors threw barriers into the finishing circuit.
Activists carrying Palestinian flags yelled as the teams' support cars as the vehicles passed.
The Vuelta has over 180 cyclists riding for three weeks over 3,100km. The Grand Tour was intended to finish in Madrid this weekend.
More than 1,500 officers were deployed to police the final stage as authorities anticipated protests.
130 police were already travelling with the race.
Out of the 10 racing days, six were cut short or interrupted.
Horse-riding police, officers in riot gear and military-type trucks were spotted near the Madrid route.
Nearly 6,000 protesters were estimated to attend the event Madrid, along with around 50,000 fans.
Due to previous demonstrations, the Israeli-owned team Premier Tech was forced to remove the team name from its cyclists uniforms.
More than 20 people have been detained by police throughout the tour.
In one heated moment, a protestor with a flag ran onto the road ahead of two riders, causing them to crash.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez joined Norway and Ireland in recognising the Palestinian state last year.
Spain became the first European country last June to ask a United Nations court for permission to join South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide.