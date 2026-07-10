The blaze is one of the country's most deadly on record, with most of the victims believed to have been foreign nationals who ignored instructions to shelter in place

Authorities battle the wildfire near Los Gallardos in Spain. Picture: Reuters

By Alex Storey

At least 12 people are dead and 23 are still missing after wildfires tore through a popular tourist hotspot in southern Spain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Four of the victims are believed to be British after they were found inside a vehicle with the steering wheel on the right-hand side. Authorities say the rest of the dead are thought to be foreign nationals who ignored instructions to shelter in place and instead tried to flee by car as flames spread rapidly through a section of woodland. Dramatic pictures show the flames ravaging around the town of Los Gallardos in Almeria province, a well-known holiday destination and area home to foreign communities including French, Britons and Belgian nationals. Read more: Passenger is 'sucked out of Ryanair plane window up to his shoulders before being pulled back inside by other travellers' Read more: Violence erupts on the streets of London and Paris after France knock Morocco out of the World Cup

The area is known to be home to foreign nationals including Brits. Picture: Reuters

More victims were later discovered near the mountain village of Bédar. It is believed the fire was started a by a power cable that fell over in an area of dry woodland and a rescue mission remains ongoing to locate bodies. Antonio Sanz, head of emergencies in the Andalusia region, said: "The consequences have been terrible. "Everything seems to indicate that, in the case of the dead, the majority, or all of them, are foreign nationals." Authorities say 23 people, some thought to be hikers, are still missing.

Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez sent his condolences to the victims. Picture: Alamy

Juan Manuel Moreno, head of Andalusia's regional government, said the victims may have been "caught off-guard in the woods". One person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, and another who suffered burns, and four people were treated at the scene for minor burns and respiratory problems caused by the heavy smoke. One Brit living in Scotland posted on X overnight: "My dad is in hospital. His house in Bedar has been evacuated and his cat is trapped inside." Fifty people in the village of Almocáizar were ordered to evacuate as flames spread close to their homes.

🇪🇸 The devastating wildfire in the Almería province of southeastern Spain has left at least 11 people dead, up to 8 injured, and 19 others missing



Multiple victims were discovered trapped inside burnt-out vehicles while trying to flee. pic.twitter.com/4oZbqweCqp — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 10, 2026

Spain has been left victim to earlier than usual summer heatwaves which left parts of the country parched and vulnerable to any spark. According to the European Forest Fire Information System, around 57,000 hectares (140,850 acres) have burned, about half the annual average for the past two decades. "We usually don't see these fires until August," said Roman Garcia, a forest firefighter from Salamanca.

The fire in Los Gallardos as seen from the Port of Garrucha. Picture: getty

"They’re starting earlier now because the vegetation dries out sooner." Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered his condolences to the families of the victims and said he felt "enormous sadness and devastation". As authorities sought to identify the dead and track down the missing, one woman from the US said her brother had been among a group of TEN people who tried to escape through a valley next to a stream.

So far, 12 people have died. Picture: Reuters

Authorities told some residents of areas in the mountains above Los Gallardos to evacuate via a recommended route, while residents of the forested hamlet of Bedar were told to shelter in place. But as the flames rapidly approached, Antonio Rubio, a handyman living in Bedar, said the smoke had made it impossible to shelter in place. He said: "We left the house [on Thursday] afternoon at 5 o'clock. The fire didn’t reach my house, it stopped just short of it, but we could already see so much smoke, even though the fire was some distance away, so we had to leave."

Aerial resources are working to extinguish the wildfire in Los Gallardos. Picture: Alamy