At least 40 people are dead, with a further 119 injured, officials confirmed on Friday.

Emanuele Galeppini, 17, was killed in the blaze. Picture: Handout

Swiss officials believe that "flares" placed on top of champagne bottles and held too close to the ceiling started the New Year's Eve bar fire that killed at least 40 people.

Valais attorney general Beatrice Pilloud told a press conference on Friday afternoon that the prosecution service is doing its best to discover the cause of the fire at La Constellation bar, in the popular ski town of Crans-Montana, Switzerland. At least 40 people are dead, with a further 119 injured, officials confirmed on Friday. "It would appear that the fire started from sparkler candles, otherwise known as flares, which were placed on top of champagne bottles," she said. "These flares were taken too close to the ceiling. This led to what is referred to a flashover incident, where the fire spread very rapidly." They have spoken with two French managers as well as people who managed to escape from the fire. "We will be able to investigate whether any individuals bear criminal liability for this incident," she added. "And if this is the case and if these people are alive, all the investigations will be opened for fire by negligence, homicide by negligence and injuries by negligence." Read more: Moment deadly fire breaks out at Swiss ski bar New Year’s Eve party leaving 'several dozen dead'

Images appear to show the moment the fire erupted. Picture: Handout

Valais Canton police chief Frederic Gisler confirmed that they have identified 113 of the 119 people who were wounded in the blaze. The nationalities of those wounded are: 71 Swiss

14 French

11 Italian

4 Serbian

1 Bosnian

1 Belgian

1 Portuguese Work is ongoing to identify those who died in the fire using fingerprints, objects, clothing and DNA samples. New pictures emerged online seemingly showing the moment the bar burst into flames, with champagne sparklers setting the building's ceiling alight. This has not been officially confirmed as the cause of the fire, but LBC has run the images through several AI detection software to verify their legitimacy.

The fire's first victim has been named as 16-year-old Emanuele Galeppini, an Italian teen golfer, pictured here with Mory McIlroy last April. Picture: Instagram

It comes as the fire's first victim was named as 17-year-old Emanuele Galeppini, an Italian teen golfer. The Italian Golf Federation confirmed his death, paying tribute to a "young athlete who embodied passion and authentic values". "In this time of great sorrow, our thoughts go out to his family and all those who loved him. " The Italian foreign minister visited the scene of the blaze on Friday. Speaking to the press, Antonio Tajani slammed the building's "safety situation." Holding back tears, he said: "It's a tragedy. I'm a father and grandfather, so I can understand what a parent is feeling now. "This safety situation was terrible. We've seen some dramatic footage. Obviously, something didn't work. It will be the judges who carry out the investigation and apportion liability." He confirmed that 6 Italians remain missing.

Images appear to show sparklers being held near the bar's ceiling. Picture: Handout

Witnesses from inside the deadly resort believe the fire was caused by champagne sparklers which set fire to the roof of the packed venue. However, no official cause has been given yet. “Everyone was having fun and then I saw someone put a lit sparkler or a firework, like a candle in a champagne bottle, on a high table,” Julie said, who was celebrating the new year at the bar said. “The sparks flew up to the ceiling and the whole thing ignited. In a few seconds, the entire ceiling was on fire.” Speaking to the Times, her friend Anne added: “There was a horrible crush and we were pushed towards the stairs. “I fell and grazed my knee but we managed to get out. Then I saw the ground-floor bar was on fire. It looked like the whole building was going up.” Julie continued: “I saw a young guy writhing in agony on the floor. His body was badly burnt, his hair too, and half of his face was gone. It was like a horror film. I can’t see how he would have survived. I think he must have died.”

Mourners gather to lay down flowers and light candles. Picture: Alamy

Mourners gathered at a vigil outside the bar on Thursday evening. Less than one minute after the alarm was raised, the first emergency responders arrived on site, officials have said. Flames were seen tearing through the bar, which is popular among locals and tourists, as revellers celebrated the New Year. At least 22 of those seriously injured in the fire are believed to be aged between 16 and 26. One eyewitness who had been trying to get into the bar before the incident said some people's faces were "completely gone".

A couple hug near the Le Constellation bar vigil. Picture: Alamy

The teenager described the scene as "full panic" with many people running out. He said: "People were banging on the windows, screaming. It was like a horror movie. "Some people's faces fully burned, like completely gone. People were asking me: 'Am I burned? Is my face burned?'" Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud, said officials will be looking into the source of the fire, but warned: "The work will take time." She said that "several hypotheses" for the cause of the fire have been put forward, and the favoured theory for now is a "general fire which caused conflagration".

A hearse car drives as police officers inspect the area where a fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar and lounge during New Year's celebration, in Crans-Montana. Picture: Alamy

Officials have clarified that they believe the fire broke out first and caused the explosion, not that an explosion caused the fire. Guy Parmelin, the Swiss president, said: “It is one the worst tragedies our country has known.” King Charles has issued a statement, saying he is “greatly saddened” by the incident. He said: “It is utterly heartbreaking that a night of celebration for young people and families instead turned to such nightmarish tragedy.” In a message to the president of Switzerland, Charles said: “My wife and I were appalled, and greatly saddened, to learn of the devastating fire last night in Crans-Montana, in Switzerland.

Police officers inspect the area where a fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar. Picture: Alamy

“It is utterly heartbreaking that a night of celebration for young people and families instead turned to such nightmarish tragedy. “While offering our admiration for the heroic first responders and the selfless emergency services, we wanted, above all, to convey our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have been so dreadfully affected by this horrific disaster. “Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of all those who have so tragically lost their lives and with those who remain in a critical condition in hospital.”

Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin, right, and Mathias Reynard, State Councillor and president of the Council of State of the Canton of Valais. Picture: Alamy

President of the Swiss Federal Council Guy Parmelin said the unprecedented and horrifying incident has turned lives upside-down. Parmelin thanked countries that have offered support in the wake of the fire, specifically neighbouring countries France, Germany and Italy. State councillor Stéphane Ganzer replies said he is not willing to confirm if any victims were minors, but he said: "You can imagine on New Year's Eve that the population is quite young. "We're talking about a young festive population."

Various reception areas were opened to give support to those affected in the aftermath of the incident. The mass casualty event led authorities to urge the public not to undertake risky activities that could further burden local health services. In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, officials thanked the work of emergency services who witnessed the horrifying scenes. By around 5am local time all injured people had received treatment, said officials.

A woman lays flowers at the site on Thursday evening. Picture: Getty