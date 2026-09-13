The Electoral Commission warned that social media was the most common form of harassment and has called for abusive content to be removed faster

More than half of local election candidates reported problems with harassment and abuse this year. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

More than half of local election candidates have reported problems with harassment and abuse this year, according to the Electoral Commission.

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The warning comes amid rising concerns about politicians’ safety and fears that increasing levels of harassment could put people off standing for office. A report by the watchdog on this year’s local elections in England found 55% of candidates said they had encountered problems of harassment or abuse, up from 47% last year. Inappropriate contact through social media was the most common form of harassment, with 39% of candidates saying they had experienced it. But candidates also reported verbal abuse from members of rival parties and members of the public, being followed down the street and some cases of physical violence. Read More: Boris Johnson calls for more Ukraine air defences after 'random and senseless' train attack Read More: Kimi Antonelli holds off Max Verstappen to win Spanish Grand Prix

More than half of Reform UK and Labour candidates said they had experienced abuse, while figures for the Green Party, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats were 43%, 26% and 22% respectively. Picture: Alamy

One told the Electoral Commission: “Someone attempted to attack me when I visited their property, initially went to throw a punch at me, then spat at me, which I moved out of the way.” Only 15% said they had reported the incidents to the police. Experiences also varied by party, with more than half of Reform UK and Labour candidates telling the Electoral Commission they had experienced abuse. Some 43% of Green Party candidates said they had been abused, while the figures for the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats were 26% and 22% respectively. Vijay Rangarajan, chief executive of the Electoral Commission, said the levels of abuse “demonstrate the growing threats posed to democracy”. He said: “Without improvements to candidate safety, there is a significant risk that people will be put off standing in future elections.

Alex Burghart, Conservative deputy leader said: 'Candidates must be free to campaign, express their views and make their case to voters without fear of abuse or intimidation'. Picture: Getty