A woman who allegedly had sex with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after being flown to the UK by paedophile Jeffrey Epstein says she will "never" speak to the police.

Last week, it emerged that while detectives have spoken to Attorney Bradley Edwards, the woman had not formally reported her allegations to the police or been interviewed.

The woman, who was in her 20s at the time, claimed she was given tea and a tour of Buckingham Palace after spending the night with Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

A US lawyer for the unnamed woman said she does not want to "risk losing her privacy" by making a formal complaint to detectives.

Mr Edwards, who has represented more than 200 alleged Epstein victims, made the revelations about the woman in February.

He has since told The Mail on Sunday that she decided not to pursue a criminal complaint because of the unwanted attention the case has brought.

"She, and we as her representatives, are continuously harassed over the Prince Andrew thing, more than she or we have ever been over Epstein. She does not want to risk losing her privacy even more," he said.

In February, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Emails released in the Epstein files suggested he had forwarded confidential information to the financier while he was the UK's trade envoy.

Thames Valley Police have struggled to build a case against him and have broadened their appeal, according to The Times.

Last week, detectives called for "victim survivors" to come forward and warned that Misconduct in Public Office is a complex and wide-ranging offence that can include corruption and sexual misconduct.

They stressed that if the woman, who was allegedly "taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes...wished to report this to police, it will be taken seriously and handled with care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy and her right to anonymity".

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.