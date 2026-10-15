The Education Secretary will pledge to make spoken language a “core part” of the refreshed curriculum and assessment system for schools.

Speaking to get ‘equal status’ to reading and writing in school curriculum. Picture: Karl Black/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The ability of children to articulate themselves through verbal communication will be given “equal status” to reading and writing as part of the revised curriculum, the Education Secretary will announce.

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Lucy Powell will say the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) means greater emphasis should be placed on skills that make us “human”. In a speech to the Confederation of School Trusts (CST) annual conference, the Education Secretary will say oracy – the ability to articulate oneself “fluently and confidently” through spoken language – is key to success in work and life. But she will warn that it has been “a marker of privilege” for too long. Hands-on skills are “disappearing” from practical subjects “when the world demands the opposite” in a new age of technology, Ms Powell will add. Read more: Mahmood threatens complete visa ban on Eritreans over migrant returns Read more: Half of Brits would not fight for UK under any circumstances amid alarm at potential war with Russia

Speaking to get ‘equal status’ to reading and writing in school curriculum. Picture: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy

Addressing academy trust leaders in Birmingham on Thursday, the Education Secretary will pledge to make spoken language a “core part” of the refreshed curriculum and assessment system for schools – up to and including GCSEs. Ms Powell will say: “Now it will become the right of every child. “Nobody left out because they can’t speak up. “That’s why we’re hardwiring oracy into the revised national curriculum. “And I can announce today that I will give oracy equal status to reading and writing, as a brand-new strand of the English curriculum. “Working with you, working with Ofqual, and as part of our curriculum review, oracy will light up every classroom.” In November last year, the Government committed to publishing a new oracy framework for primary and secondary schools in its response to the curriculum and assessment review.

The independent review, which was commissioned by the Government in 2024, called for an “improved oracy offer” for young people. Picture: Antonio Guillem Fernández/Alamy