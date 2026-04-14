Elderly Special Forces veterans who served during the Northern Ireland Troubles are being “relentlessly persecuted” through the courts decades after their service, MPs have been warned, as pressure mounts on the Government to delay controversial new legislation.

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“These are not isolated cases,” the letter states. “They are part of a pattern that successive governments have failed to address.”

The letter, backed by associations representing around 6,000 former Special Forces personnel, describes a pattern of legal action that has left ageing veterans trapped in cycles of investigation, inquest and court proceedings long after the end of Operation Banner, the British Army’s longest continuous deployment.

Many are in poor health. Several suffer from severe post-traumatic stress disorder. At least one has attempted to take his own life.

In a coordinated intervention sent to all MPs, representatives of the regimental associations of the Special Air Service, Special Boat Service and Special Reconnaissance Regiment say former operators, now in their sixties, seventies and eighties, are being repeatedly pursued over incidents they insist were carried out lawfully on behalf of the state.

The intervention comes as the Government’s Northern Ireland Troubles Bill moves towards its next stage in Parliament. The legislation is intended to replace elements of the previous Legacy and Reconciliation Act, parts of which were ruled incompatible with human rights law.

Veterans’ groups say the new Bill does not go far enough to protect those who served.

They insist they are not calling for blanket immunity. Instead, they argue for what they describe as basic fairness. An end to repeated investigations without new evidence, decisions on legacy cases to be taken outside Northern Ireland, and stronger independent oversight to prevent what they see as ongoing mistreatment.

To underline their concerns, the groups have circulated a series of case studies. One veteran in his seventies, suffering from PTSD and serious health issues, was jailed after being found in contempt of court following years of legal proceedings.

Another, left with severe memory loss after a head injury sustained on operations, was still expected to give detailed evidence about events decades earlier.

Each case higlights men who served, often in the most dangerous and covert roles, now facing legal scrutiny in later life that their representatives say amounts to punishment rather than justice.

“The work of these veterans materially contributed to the defeat of the IRA and to the peace secured by the Good Friday Agreement,” the letter says. “It is a tragic injustice that people to whom this country owes so much should now be dragged through the courts year after year.”

The groups warn that, despite what they describe as constructive engagement, they have yet to receive firm assurances from ministers or sight of proposed amendments to the Bill ahead of its committee stage.

They are now calling for a delay to allow for further scrutiny and consultation, including with retired senior military figures and veterans’ commissioners.

If the legislation proceeds without significant changes, they say they are prepared to act. “We will protect our members and defend our interests with a robust legal challenge,” the letter warns.