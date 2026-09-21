Measures such as private entrances and waiting rooms, along with specialist “trauma-informed training” for court staff, will form part of the changes

By Danielle de Wolfe

Specialist courts for rape and serious sexual offences are set to put "victims and survivors back at the heart of the justice system," the Victims Minister has told LBC.

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At least one courtroom in every Crown Court will be dedicated to handling these cases across England and Wales under the plans, set to be implemented by 2028 at an estimated cost of £23 million. Reiterating the government's view that violence against women and girls has become "a national emergency", Ms Davies-Jones spoke of her own experience of feeling concerned for her safety on Britain's streets. "I felt the need to carry my keys in my hand when I walked home last night. Why is that responsibility mine to bear?" she told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. As part of the plans, victims will also be given access to private entrances and waiting rooms, with the aim of keeping them separate from defendants, alongside reducing the number of "floating trials" that can cause victims undue stress due to the certainty of trial dates. "A number of things we're announcing today can be done more quickly," Alex Davies-Jones, Minister for Victims & Violence Against Women and Girls, she told Nick. "Reducing the listing of trials, working with the judiciary so that they are prioritised and they're not given floating dates. But when it comes to physical adaptations to these courtrooms, as you've mentioned yourself, it's going to take time to get those specialist measures or the specialist rooms available." Read more: National taskforce launched by government to tackle misogyny Read more: Women and girls to shape £15.6m plan to make London safer

The Old Bailey, London. where some of the nation's most serious trials take place. Picture: Alamy

Conceding that "there's always more that needs to be done", the MP reassured Nick that further measures are being put in place before that 2028 deadline, including boosting police numbers, greater education focussing on prevention, NHS collaboration when it comes to domestic abuse crimes and further manifesto commitments. She added that the government is currently "working with the judiciary" to stop these "floating trials". "This is where these cases aren't given a dedicated date or time and they're just slotted in whenever there's availability. And that's really, really bad and problematic for these types of cases because it doesn't give certainty to the victims or the defendant." While victims are already entitled to request these measures, but their availability currently depends on individual courts. Court staff will receive specialist “trauma-informed training” when dealing with rape and sexual offence cases, while a single point of contact will be allocated to each survivor

The changes are expected to cost the Ministry of Justice an estimated £23 million. Picture: Getty

Mr Burnham described the changes as an attempt to “rebalance the scales of justice and put victims first.” As part of the announcement, the Government recognised Labour MP Charlotte Nichols’ “immense strength and bravery” and her role in raising awareness of the backlog, after she spoke publicly about being raped. In March, Ms Nichols waived her automatic right to anonymity and delivered an emotional speech in the Commons, describing how she had waited more than 1,000 days for her case to go to court. She said the changes announced on Monday were a “hugely important milestone” which would help improve the experience of those who are “all too often retraumatised by seeking justice.” Ms Nichols added: “I’m proud that substantive meaningful change has come from waiving my anonymity to speak about my own experiences, and I can’t tell you how much the support of the Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor means to me, as I know the difference these measures would have made for me and for so many of the survivors I have worked with in recent years,”. Labour promised in its 2024 manifesto to halve violence against women and girls within 10 years, and the latest Tmove is one of a number of Government measures aimed at tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG).

At least one courtroom in every Crown Court in England and Walrs will be dedicated to handling these cases over the next two years, according to the Government. Picture: Alamy