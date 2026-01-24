Speculation over Andy Burnham's Westminster return as 24-hour deadline approaches
The resignation of an MP in Greater Manchester has triggered a by-election which may see the Manchester mayor put his name forward for a return to politics
Labour MPs are to gather as speculation that Manchester mayor Andy Burnham may stand for a Westminster by-election grows.
Listen to this article
The opportunity follows the formal resignation of Andrew Gwynne, the former MP for the Greater Manchester seat, paving the way for a by-election to take place in the constituency of Gorton and Denton.
It is expected that former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner will tell colleagues she is supportive of allowing the mayor of Greater Manchester to stand in the candidacy race at a conference of Labour’s north-west England MPs.
Mr Burnham, long viewed as a potential rival to the Prime Minister for the Labour leadership, now finds himself facing a short time window to decide whether to put his name forward to stand as Labour’s candidate for the seat.
The application deadline for candidates falls at midnight on Sunday, January 25.
Read more: New powers for ministers to sack failing police chiefs after Maccabi Tel Aviv ban fiasco
Read more: Pressure grows on Trump to apologise for 'appalling' claims British troops stayed off the frontline in Afghanistan
As a regional mayor, Mr Burnham faces the additional hurdle of having to ask permission by 5pm on Saturday of Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC), a body whose membership includes many Starmer loyalists.
A selection process is expected to take place over the course of next week, ending with a hustings and NEC endorsement by Saturday January 31.
Elsewhere, senior Cabinet members are set to speak at the Fabian Society’s new year conference.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, and deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell – a Manchester MP – will be among those appearing at the central London event.
On Friday, several Labour MPs warned against using the NEC to block Mr Burnham from standing in Gorton and Denton.
Jo White, who chairs the Red Wall group of Labour MPs, said: “Let the North decide who their Labour candidate should be for the Gorton and Denton by-election. A London stitch-up will be a disaster for Labour.”
Crewe and Nantwich MP Connor Naismith said: “Gorton and Denton deserves the best possible choice of candidates. I agree with the Prime Minister that our attention should be on delivering for the public, not speculating about future leadership contests.
“Any decision made to limit the choice would be wrong.”
Gemma Bolton, a constituency members’ representative on the committee, told the programme it would be “outrageous” to block Mr Burnham should he stand, adding it would “show a real weakness” in Sir Keir’s leadership.