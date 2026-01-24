The resignation of an MP in Greater Manchester has triggered a by-election which may see the Manchester mayor put his name forward for a return to politics

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, is rumoured to be throwing his hat in the ring after a by-election was triggered in the constituency of Gorton and Denton. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Labour MPs are to gather as speculation that Manchester mayor Andy Burnham may stand for a Westminster by-election grows.

The opportunity follows the formal resignation of Andrew Gwynne, the former MP for the Greater Manchester seat, paving the way for a by-election to take place in the constituency of Gorton and Denton. It is expected that former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner will tell colleagues she is supportive of allowing the mayor of Greater Manchester to stand in the candidacy race at a conference of Labour's north-west England MPs. Mr Burnham, long viewed as a potential rival to the Prime Minister for the Labour leadership, now finds himself facing a short time window to decide whether to put his name forward to stand as Labour's candidate for the seat. The application deadline for candidates falls at midnight on Sunday, January 25.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) is watched by Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham (second right), who has claimed MPs have privately encouraged him to challenge the Prime Minister for party leadership. Picture: Alamy