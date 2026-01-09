Owners of 14 homes in Hemsby, Norfolk have been “advised that they should leave”.

Local residents look on as properties are demolished close to the cliff edge at Hemsby in Norfolk, which are at risk of collapse as high tides cut into sandy cliffs. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The speed of coastal erosion in a seaside village has been described as “very frightening” as demolition work continues on homes facing imminent collapse onto a beach.

One home in Hemsby, Norfolk, was demolished on Thursday and a digger tore into another property on Friday. Great Yarmouth Borough Council said on Thursday that it had written to the owners of 14 properties in the Marrams and Fakes Road in Hemsby "to advise them of the options available and explain that safe demolition needs to be carried out". Daniel Candon, cabinet member for economic development and growth for the authority, said on Friday that a further eight metres of land was lost overnight. "Obviously the speed of which it's happening is very frightening," he said.

He said there had been a “perfect storm” of rain, wind and high tides. Mr Candon said that officers from the council had been speaking with owners of the 14 homes who have been “advised that they should leave”. “We’ve been offering accommodation to all of them – we’ve managed to house seven,” he said.

