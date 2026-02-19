Shepherd was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence in 2019

Jack Shepherd will remain behind bars after having his parole bid rejected. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd is to remain behind bars for the foreseeable future after having a bid for parole rejected.

Shepherd was convicted of manslaughter following the death of Ms Brown. Picture: Getty/Alamy

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said there had been a refusal of release at a paper review, which is where experts assess detailed written evidence of the case. The panel reviews documents including the original offence, previous convictions, behaviour in prison and whether they have completed any required courses. The killer now has 28 days to request an oral hearing before the decision becomes final. A source told the Mail: "Shepherd is arrogant and is likely to have believed he'd walk free within weeks, insisting he'd done nothing wrong. "This will come as a relief to the family of his victim. They have been through hell. He has laughed at justice at virtually each step of the process." Ms Brown, 24, died in December 2015 after she was thrown from the defective speedboat when it capsized on the Thames.

Shepherd walks escorted by police in Tbilisi in 2019 after a Georgian court ruled to extradite him. Picture: Alamy