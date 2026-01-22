Thousands more people could have speeding convictions scrapped after National Highways extended an investigation into a technical failure with its cameras.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the Government-owned company will review cases as far back as 2019, when it began an “upgrade” of its variable speed limit cameras.

The department previously stated that action would be taken in relation to 2,650 “erroneous camera activations” since 2021 identified by National Highways.

Transport minister Simon Lightwood stated at the time that he had instructed National Highways to continue its investigations back to 2019.

The fault meant there was a delay between cameras and electronic speed limit signs.

This resulted in some drivers being detected as speeding when the limit had already been reduced.

Read more: Thousands of speeding fines could be cancelled after camera error

Read more: Drug-drive reoffending up 24% in a year as experts call for immediate suspension of offenders