'My girl just cheated on me': Speeding driver's excuse for doing 130mph on the M25 - as Met chief hails 'extraordinary' actions of pursuing police
A driver who was apprehended doing 130mph on the M25 told police officers 'my girl just cheated on me' during his arrest.
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In dramatic footage posted by the Met police, the driver was caught speeding at up to 130mph before being apprehended by police with their Tasers drawn.
Police deployed a stinger to pop the vehicles tyres before rushing over to arrest the driver.
The arresting officer can be heard shouting "your'e driving like an absolute imbecile.
"Why are you doing balloons while you are driving as well."
The driver replies: "My girl just cheated on me man."
The officer responds: "This is your appropriate response for that?"
In an interview on LBC this morning, Met chief Sir Mark Rowley said: "I've watched the video - it's filmed from the perspective of the officer. It's extraordinary. The calmness of someone driving in a pursuit at 130mph shows how well trained the officers are.
"The officer is very very polite. He's basically saying you're an idiot, you're an imbecile and I think people online have enjoyed that."