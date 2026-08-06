A driver who was apprehended doing 130mph on the M25 told police officers 'my girl just cheated on me' during his arrest.

In dramatic footage posted by the Met police, the driver was caught speeding at up to 130mph before being apprehended by police with their Tasers drawn.

Police deployed a stinger to pop the vehicles tyres before rushing over to arrest the driver.

The arresting officer can be heard shouting "your'e driving like an absolute imbecile.

"Why are you doing balloons while you are driving as well."

The driver replies: "My girl just cheated on me man."