Declan Mahoney, then 20, was playing rugby with friends in Mountain Ash railway station in South Wales, when 18-year-old Lexi Dyas smashed her Fiat 500 into him.

By Frankie Elliott

Shocking footage shows the moment a thoughtless driver crashed into a man at high speed and sent him flying into the air because she was talking to a passenger.

The aspiring nurse can be seen swearing into Mr Mahoney as he tries to move out the way, with the impact spinning him into the air as his shocked pals watched on in horror.

Video footage captured Dyas swerving towards Mr Mahoney as he tried to avoid her Fiat 500. Picture: Global

Mr Mahoney landed on his back and was taken to Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Talbot Green with a fractured finger, arm and leg following the incident in July 2024. Dyas told police she had been distracted behind the wheel while speaking with a friend and claimed the crash was an "accident". Last week, the now 19-year-old driver was sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders’ institution after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Andrew Davies, prosecuting, said: “She indicated it was an accident, which occurred because she was not concentrating. She said she didn’t have a grudge against Declan Mahoney at all. “She said she thought Declan had run the opposite way to her car, and the next thing she knew she hit him.” Cardiff Crown Court heard Dyas could not offer any explanation to why she swerved the car. Emma Harris, defending, said Dyas "felt terrible" about her actions. But Mr Mahoney, now 21, claimed the defendant had shown him "no remorse" in the wake of the incident.

Lexi Dyas told police she had been distracted behind the wheel while speaking with a friend and claimed the crash was an "accident". Picture: Police handout