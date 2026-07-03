A 21-year-old woman who drove around 60mph to deliver a pizza before she hit and killed a pedestrian has avoided jail.

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Prosecutor Tom Nicholson told the court Ms Rowe was hit in her legs, before she ran over to Mr Phillips and saw blood coming from his mouth.

But on their way, “chatting and laughing” while walking on the pavement at around 6.40pm, they were struck by Hanson’s VW Golf along Marine Parade in Sheerness, Kent.

The 27-year-old was walking to a nearby restaurant with his girlfriend Sophie Rowe to celebrate passing his apprenticeship as an IT technician, the court heard.

Rosie Hanson was handed a 16-month prison term, suspended for two years, at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday for causing the death by careless driving of Ryan Phillips on January 17 2024.

A post-mortem examination of Mr Phillips revealed a strike to his head on the windshield of the car, adding it was a “completely unsurvivable head injury from the outset”.

Hanson got out of her car and spoke to emergency services in a 999 call where she said she hit someone in her car delivering pizza, and had thought a cat ran out into the road “causing her to swerve up onto the curb”.

Mr Nicholson said that evidence from Hanson’s iPhone showed she was travelling in excess of the 40mph speed limit, reaching approximately 54 to 68mph in the moments before losing control.

He added her account of having seen an animal prompting her to steer right to avoid it was “difficult to confirm or negate”.

“At the speed Ms Hanson was travelling, combined with the abrupt steering response, led to the vehicle becoming unstable, and resulted in her overreacting to the situation, and instigating a clockwise rotation, crossing the opposing lane, mounting the pavement and colliding with Mr Phillips and Ms Rowe,” he said.

The court heard Hanson worked for her father in an admin job and then had a call from a pizza company she had been working for on an ad hoc basis.

Sentencing her, Judge Julian Smith found Hanson was driving at something like 60mph following expert analysis.

“The reason for tragic loss is failure in Rosie Hanson’s driving,” he said.

“Speeding to get a job done to deliver pizzas is stupid, but it is not of itself malicious… it should not happen.”

Hanson was also sentenced to nine months’ concurrently for driving while uninsured, as her cover did not include for business or professional use for her second job.

The judge emphasised her sentence is “no measure” of a man’s life but of her culpability in the offence, and adjusted her sentence to reflect her young age of 19 at the time.

“There is to my mind a realistic prospect of rehabilitation. I accept she is a low risk of re-offending and is in no way a danger,” the judge added.

Judge Smith acknowledged the impact of Mr Phillips' death is “extraordinary and ongoing”, with a statement from Ms Rowe painting a picture of a “warm, enthusiastic and generous man”.

“The time with Mr Phillips was precious indeed,” he said.

In victim impact statements read to court by Ms Rowe, she said the couple had been together for nearly four years and were planning to move in together – and Mr Phillips was “very, very excited” about his new dream job working in IT in a prison.

“The night before he passed away he said he planned to save for an engagement ring and this made me so happy,” she said.

“We’d been waiting for that extra step in Ryan’s life, (he’d) finally achieved something he wanted to do.”

She described her partner as a “gentle giant who would do anything for anyone”, adding: “Losing Ryan has ruined my life. I intended to spend the rest of my life with him.

“I feel like I cannot do this anymore because he was everything to me.”

Mr Phillips’ mother Catherine Phillips said he was not just her son, but “best friend”, and one of the most “selfless people” you could ever meet.

She described him as caring, thoughtful and “full of love for people around him” who was building a future for himself.

“All that future has been taken away in an instant,” she said.

“My life has fallen apart. I struggle every day just to get through. Grief is constant and overwhelming, the silence he has left behind is unbearable”.

“I will carry this pain, this loss for the rest of my life.”

Ms Phillips added in a further statement how she struggled with how Hanson was allowed to go home the night Mr Phillips died rather than being arrested at the scene, and how she was charged by email.

She said as a grieving parent she was left with a feeling that the seriousness of the incident was not reflected in how the defendant was treated.

But Hanson’s lawyer, Allan Goh, said that Thursday’s sentencing was the first opportunity for Hanson to express her feelings towards Mr Phillips’ family and she indicated genuine remorse.

In a letter by Hanson read in court to the judge, she said: “I am writing you this letter to express my deepest apologies to you, Ryan’s family and friends.

“I can’t put it into words how sorry I am this ever happened and if I could go back and change it, I would in seconds.

“For what I have seen social media, Ryan you sounded like a lovely man, which haunts me.”

The defendant, of Mimosa Avenue, Minster-on-Sea, Sheerness, had previously denied the offence of causing death by careless driving at a hearing in December last year, before changing her plea and admitting causing death while uninsured in May this year.

The judge also ordered her to complete 220 hours of unpaid work and disqualified her from driving for three years, subject to passing an extended driving test.