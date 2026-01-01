Read more: Zohran Mamdani sworn in as mayor of New York City

Mr Farage plans to spend around £5 million of that over the next four months, on direct mail to voters and social media campaigns, The Times reported.

The party’s election war chest has been bolstered by a £9 million donation in August from businessman Christopher Harborne.

The Reform leader said the allegations he has faced of racism during his schooldays at the elite Dulwich College were not having an impact and were “maybe solidifying our core support”.

He acknowledged questions will be asked about his position if the party’s poll lead is not transformed into results.

Bad results for Labour in the elections in the Scotland and Welsh parliaments and English councils could increase pressure on Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership, while Kemi Badenoch’s position at the top of the Tory party could also be at risk if the Conservatives do badly.

But Mr Farage – whose Reform party has enjoyed consistent national opinion poll leads since April last year – acknowledged he was also under pressure to deliver results at the ballot box.

The Reform leader said: “It’s double or quits. As far as I’m concerned we are just going to go for it.

“If we come out of it without a single penny in the bank account and everyone is exhausted… It is the single most important event between now and the general election.

“On it depends the future of our Prime Minister, the future of the Leader of the Opposition and indeed my own relative strength or otherwise as leader of Reform.

“If we bombed people would ask questions. My entire focus and energy is on the planning and preparation for it.”

He said there would be a “big emphasis on social media” campaigning to reach people who did not vote in the 2024 general election.

“Our key audience is people who did not vote, to motivate them to get registered and offer them a fundamental change,” he said.