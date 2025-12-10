People with this syndrome have up to 90% increased risk of developing cancer before they turn 60, including breast cancer; brain tumours; osteosarcoma; soft tissue sarcomas and childhood cancers

A small number of British women have received sperm from a donor with a cancer-causing gene while seeking fertility treatment abroad, the fertility regulator has confirmed.

It comes after it was reported that a sperm donor with a genetic mutation which increases the risk of cancer by up to 90% has fathered at least 197 children across Europe. This includes a "very small" number of women who received sperm from the donor while getting fertility care in Denmark, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) said. It is understood that the women have all been informed. The man was paid to donate sperm as a student and that his sperm was used for around 17 years, it has been reported. The man, who has not been named, passed donor screening tests, but it was later found that 20% of his sperm carry a genetic mutation of the TP53 gene. Any children born by this affected sperm will carry this mutation.

The TP53 gene protects from cancer by controlling the growth of cells. People with a change in the TP53 gene have Li-Fraumeni syndrome, and those with it have up to 90% increased risk of developing cancer before they turn 60. This includes breast cancer; brain tumours; osteosarcoma; soft tissue sarcomas and childhood cancers. Li-Fraumeni is a “rare syndrome”, according to an article from the National Institutes of Health in the US, adding that there are likely over 1,000 multi-generational families with the syndrome around the world. Affected people have regular monitoring to look for tumours. The HFEA confirmed that the sperm was not distributed to licensed UK clinics. Peter Thompson, chief executive of the HFEA, said: “We can confirm that the Danish Patient Safety Authority has informed us that a very small number of UK women have been treated in Danish Fertility clinics with this sperm donor. “We understand that they have been told about the donor by the Danish clinic at which they were treated. “As the UK regulator, we only collect or hold information about treatment which takes place in the UK. “As the treatment took place at Danish clinics, further inquiries should be directed to the competent authority in Denmark.”