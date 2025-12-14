The 140-year-old Spey Viaduct has collapsed into the River Spey in north-east Scotland.

Photographs showed the structure, which was built in the 1880s as a railway bridge, collapsed into the River Spey in Moray.

It collapsed on Sunday morning and will be assessed by engineers.

Also known as the Garmouth Viaduct, the iron girder bridge has been used as a walking route in recent years.

MSP Richard Lochhead, who represents Moray, said: "The local community will be heartbroken by the collapse of the much-loved Spey Viaduct, which is not only an iconic structure but also incredibly popular with walkers, cyclists, and tourists.

"I'm now in touch with Moray Council seeking answers around when and by whom the structure was last checked, and what happens next with regards to the future of the bridge."

Councillor Shona Morrison added: "I was incredibly saddened to hear the news about the collapse of the Spey Viaduct. The viaduct holds such a special place in my family's heart, it is devastating to see the collapse of such a well-loved and iconic landmark."