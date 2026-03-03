Group portrait of the British pop group The Spice Girls at the MTV Video Music Awards, Radio City Music Hall, New York. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

They have inspired generations with girl power and positivity, dominated the music charts, and even starred in a 1990s feature film - and now the Spice Girls are being celebrated on official coins produced by the Royal Mint.

The coins have been produced to honour 30 years since the Spice Girls burst onto the scene with the single Wannabe and the album Spice. The design of the collectable £5 denomination coins was created by artist Ffion Rees and it captures all five band members striking a pose in silhouette, alongside their autographs, celebrating 1990s fandom and nostalgia. Wannabe was followed by a string of hit singles for the band - made up of Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell-Horner (Ginger Spice), and Melanie Brown (Scary Spice). Spice Girls anthems include 2 Become 1, Mama, Who Do You Think You Are, Spice Up Your Life and Viva Forever - and in 1997 the group also starred in the Spice World movie.

In a first for the Royal Mint's "music legends" coins collection, fans can choose their favourite Spice Girl with five different packaging designs for the brilliant uncirculated colour versions of the coins to showcase each member of the group. Each of the five packaging designs is "strictly" limited to 15,000 coins worldwide, the Royal Mint said. The Mint said that, in partnership with Bravado - Universal Music Group's brand management and merchandise division, it worked closely with the band to carefully curate the design. Lucy Mackenzie, director of digital and product concept at the Royal Mint, said: "The Spice Girls didn't just dominate pop music, they defined the 90s. "Now, for the first time, fans and collectors everywhere can own a piece of that legacy. The unique packaging celebrating each Spice Girl makes it one of our most collectable music legends releases. "Girl Power is back. We're anticipating huge demand from devoted fans and collectors from across the world looking to spice up their coin collection or add to their existing collection of merchandise."

A statement from the band said: "It's a huge honour for us to be celebrated by the Royal Mint and follow in the footsteps of some true music icons. "2026 marks a special year for us as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our debut single and album. We could never have imagined that we would be recognised in this way - the first female group to be given their very own coin... what a moment for girl power." Other artists to have featured on the Royal Mint's ongoing music legends coin series, include Freddie Mercury, Sir Elton John, David Bowie, George Michael, Dame Shirley Bassey and Sir Paul McCartney. The collection is available to buy from the Royal Mint's website from 9am on March 3, with prices starting from £18.50 for a brilliant uncirculated coin and £29.50 for a colour version of a brilliant uncirculated coin. The coins are also available in gold and silver versions, with a 2oz gold proof coin in a £200 denomination priced at £10,535.