The first trailer for Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been released, with one of the film’s stars seemingly being edited out at the last minute.

Of those set to appear in the film are Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.

In this sneak peek, we see Peter doing typical Spider-Man activities, fighting crime, swinging through the streets of New York and meeting other iconic Marvel heroes.

The trailer follows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as he attempts to navigate a world that has forgotten who he is in the wake of the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Sony took an interesting approach to releasing this first look, spending the last 24 hours releasing two-second-long clips online.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed one star who appeared in these teaser clips was seemingly edited out of the trailer at the last minute.

Many pointed out that a character that appears to be played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink was featured in one of the previews but was nowhere to be seen in the full trailer.

Fans have known for some time Sink would be appearing in the film, but who exactly she will be playing remains unknown.

Brand New Day is a follow-up to the 2021 smash hit No Way Home, which brought together all of the live-action Spider-Man actors for a multiverse-spanning adventure.

The film is set to release in July and will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton - who previously helmed Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.