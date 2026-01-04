With a man on the inside and replica houses to practice entry, here's how US Special Forces forced their way into the Venezuelan President's lair.

White House photo of President Donald Trump monitoring U.S. military operations in Venezuela with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, center, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Armed with blowtorches and with spies tipping off US commanders from inside Venezuela, special forces officers made history on Saturday with an operation that culminated in President Maduro's dramatic capture.

During the early hours, around 200 special forces officers from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment – dubbed Night Stalkers – entered the country aboard Chinook helicopters with the aim of capturing the sitting Venezuelan President. The officers aboard the helicopters were joined by a raft of aircraft, including F-18, F-22 and F-35 fighter jets, a further wave of helicopters in the form of Seahawks, as well as B-1 supersonic bombers. Unmanned drones were also launched from US warships as part of the operation, which have been stationed off the Venezuelan coast since early December. All the while, Nicolas Maduro remained at his residence - with 6inch-thick steel doors securing his personal panic room. It was a meticulously planned operation, with Donald Trump revealing that special forces "actually built a house which was identical to the one they went into" in a bid to rehearse the capture. Read more: The US will 'run' Venezuela until there can be a 'proper transition', says Trump - as Maduro arrives in New York Read more: Handcuffed Maduro 'perp walked' to cell in New York as Trump says US will 'run Venezuela'

Damage to the Fuerte Tiuna military base follwoing US strikes. Picture: Getty

Describing how the residence had "steel all over the place," Mr Trump revealed his forces "were ready for anything". Accounts emerging from the US suggest President Maduro and wife Cilia were snatched by US Special Forces just as they attempted to secure the panic room door. Mr Trump refused to reveal details on the scale of CIA spy involvement on the ground in Venezuela, after it was revealed they had been monitoring Maduro's movements for months. It also followed suggestions that the spies had 'hijacked' the local power grid or launched a cyber attack in order to further enable his capture. "Then we turned off all the lights," President Trump declared. Late on Saturday, Trump revealed: "The lights of Caracas were largely turned off due to a certain expertise that we have."

Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima. Photo by U.S. Government/Trump Social following his capture. Picture: Alamy