Prosecutions for posts on social media that might inflame racial hatred have increased rapidly in the last decade, with many calling for a review of the law.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show a jump from just one conviction in 2015 to 44 convictions in the year 2024.

Campaigners and politicians have critised the increasing numbers, claiming the law is being used too widely and is impeding on free speech.

The offence is a crime under the Public Order Act and all prosecutions must be signed off by Attorney General, Lord Hermer - a measure implemented to prevent unneccessary restrictions on free speech by the criminal justice system.

The debate comes as Lucy Connolly, sentenced to 31 months for a racist tweet following the Southport stabbings, was released from HMP Peterborough on Thursday, August 21.

Her post came during a period of rising public tension regarding murder of three children at a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport, with a large amount of misinformation - and concerns over illegal immigration - circulating online.

In the post on X, Mrs Connolly said people could “set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the b******* for all I care”, as well as the “treacherous government & politicians” and called for mass deportations. She deleted the tweet about three hours later, after it was viewed over 310,000 times.

