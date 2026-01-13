A quick spine check could be added to routine bone scans in England in a bid to find hidden fractures that affect millions of people.

It can be done on the same scanner, during the same visit.

The NHS spending watchdog recommends that the extra check, which takes minutes, should be added to dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) bone mineral density scans for people aged 50 and over.

The measure could help osteoporosis patients avoid significant pain and disability in later life, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

Osteoporosis weakens the bones and makes them fragile, putting them at risk of breaks from falls, or even coughs and sneezes.

The condition affects almost three million people in England.

According to Nice, breaks in the individual bones in the spine are one of the most common types of fracture caused by osteoporosis and can indicate the likelihood of further bone problems.

Eric Power, interim director of the centre for guidelines at Nice, said: "Vertebral fractures can have a devastating impact on people's quality of life.

"Introducing vertebral fracture assessments during routine bone density scans will help healthcare professionals get the right care to people sooner."

The Royal Osteoporosis Society estimates that around 2.2 million people in the UK have undiagnosed spinal fractures.

People are usually offered a DXA scan, which measures bone density and strength, following a risk assessment by a health professional.

But the new draft guidance from Nice also recommends that scans are automatically offered to people with two or more previous fractures from minor falls, or breaks in the hip or spine.

Mr Power said: "Osteoporosis affects millions in England and this guidance will help healthcare professionals target care towards those people at highest risk, improving their quality of life while making efficient use of NHS resources."

Craig Jones, chief executive of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, welcomed the new guidance.

He said: "Vertebral fractures are common, silent and often missed, yet when left undiagnosed they cause long-term pain, disability and loss of independence, with people losing 20 working days on average.

"This guidance will only make a difference if results lead to treatment and follow-up.

"That's why it must go hand in hand with the Government's commitment to deliver high-quality fracture liaison services across the country by 2030. If we want to protect people from a cascade of preventable fractures, that work really needs to start urgently."

In May, the Government confirmed it would roll out 13 new scanners on the NHS to deliver 29,000 more bone scans a year.