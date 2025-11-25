Footage released of the alleged attack shows the female officer being attacked during a brawl at Elbit Systems in Bristol

By Alex Storey

This is the moment a Palestine Action activist is said to have struck a police sergeant so hard with a sledgehammer it 'shattered her spine' during a protest at an Israel-based defence firm's UK site.

Six activists are accused of carrying out an attack at Elbit Systems in Bristol after breaking into the factory in a prison van in the early hours of August 6 last year. The group were captured on CCTV wearing red jumpsuits outside the site and were seen to use sledgehammers as weapons during the alleged attack. Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio, Fatema Rajwani, Zoe Rogers and Jordan Devlin were all charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage and violent disorder in relation to the alleged break-in. Corner denies a further charge of causing police sergeant Kate Evans grievous bodily harm. Now, police body-worn footage from the break-in reveals the moment officers from Avon and Somerset Police arrive at the factory after receiving reports of a break-in. One of campaigners turns to confront the officers, with at least one wielding a heavy headed hammer. Read more: American student who stabbed 'germaphobic' partner in face claims she attacked him after 'contracting STD' Read more: The Ukrainians risking their lives to protect lost and abandoned pets from Russia's invasion

The court heard that Elbit Systems UK manufactures defence technology equipment and is a UK-registered company whose parent company is based in Israel. A security guard initially rushed forward and grabs a hammer from the hands of a boiler suit clad protester, which sparked a mini brawl involving the police officer. The video footage shows PS Evans turn to look up to one of the activists standing over her, before delivering a swing of the weapon. PS Evans told Woolwich Crown Court on Monday she thought her spine was "shattered" when she was hit to her lower back. Giving evidence, she told the jury: "I can remember struggling with the handcuffs. The ratchet bit got caught on the clothing, on her red boiler suit. "Then I remember looking up at my colleague - he just had this shocked face on him then I just remember pain in my back.

"It was just a massive shock vibrating through my whole body, a thud on my back. It just extended through my whole body down to my legs. I felt frozen. "I was stunned to begin with. I didn't know what it was. I remember looking round and seeing the male with the sledgehammer behind me." She added: "I can remember a million thoughts racing through my head. When I look back, it was almost like I was in a movie and everything happened really fast around me. "My head's thinking my spine is shattered at this point." PS Evans told the trial she recalls only one blow, but her colleague police constable Peter Adams said he saw Corner hit her on her back twice.

