A "spiteful" nurse who put hair removal cream into a bottle of her ex's conditioner as revenge for using her toiletries has admitted administering poison.

“In my conditioner I have emptied half of it and put the Veet inside it so when she uses my conditioner again she's going to lose half of her hair,” she could be heard saying.

In one voice note played out in Preston Crown Court, she was heard foumulating the plan after growing annoyed when her ex-lover began using her Rituals toiletries.

Atherton had allegedly boasted about her devious plot in voice notes and texts to her friends.

The victim was left "devastated" when her hair started falling out, a court heard.

Kate Atherton, 34, admitted to secretly emptying half a bottle of her former girlfriend's conditioner before filling it up with Veet hair removal cream.

The victim, who was not named, said in a personal statement: "My first thought when it happened was that I might have to shave my head

“My hair has grown so thin and straw-like, I have had to buy hair extensions.”

“I have found it hard to trust anybody. It has made me question everything in my life. I feel like she will never leave me alone. I'm terrified of what is next,” she added.

Judge Graham Knowles KC described Atherton’s actions as “mean, nasty and spiteful”.

“The reality is that people have relationships and break up all the time and, yes, it can make people behave in a way they normally wouldn't and, yes, some of that can be understandable and forgivable,” he said.

Atherton was issued a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to administering poison.

She was also ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation.

She also now owes her ex-girlfriend £1,500 in compensation.

Atherton started struggling after her four-year relationship broke down in October 2023, the court heard.

She was previsouly charged with assault and drink-driving after her behaviour took a "complete turn".