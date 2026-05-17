The full-scale concept model, which has been unveiled in Bodmin, Cornwall, will tour the UK this spring and summer

By Rebecca Henrys

The Supermarine Spitfire could go back into production 90 years after its first flight – if the dreams of a team of enthusiasts are realised.

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The next generation of the aircraft, a concept model called the Aerolite Spitfire Type 433, has been built by a team of designers and engineers at a fraction of the cost of buying an original. The new two-seater model has been constructed for about £750,000, compared with the more than £3 million price tag of an original Spitfire. The team revisited wartime government plans to replace diminishing supplies of aluminium for Spitfire fuselages with a composite alternative called Gordon Aerolite. Those plans were later abandoned in 1940, but this team have continued with the designs to create the Aerolite Spitfire. Read more: Streeting and Burnham weigh in on Britain rejoining the EU Read more: Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda declared an 'emergency of international concern'

Supermarine Spitfire at Imperial War Museum Duxford. Picture: Alamy

They have used modern composites to build what could be the world’s biggest kit form aircraft. The aircraft will supplement the ranks of the very rare original two-seater Spitfire, as there are only about a dozen remaining operational. Its composite construction means there is no requirement for hangar storage as it is weather resistant. The full-scale concept model, which has been unveiled in Bodmin, Cornwall, will tour the UK this spring and summer at up to 10 air shows and military and classic motor festivals. Jeremy Meeson, chief executive of the manufacturer Great British Supermarine Ltd, said: “The moment is right to reimagine the Supermarine Spitfire because today’s materials, propulsion, and digital engineering finally let us evolve an icon without losing what made it exceptional. “This design stays true to its 1940s’ lineage – lightweight performance, balance, and pilot connection – while introducing advanced composites, modern power systems, and intelligent avionics. “Just as the original Spitfire pushed the limits of its time, this one does the same. “A recreational aircraft designed for pilots and enthusiasts who demand authenticity with real capability, it delivers a flying experience rooted in heritage but engineered for now. “We are considering investors for this ambitious once-in-a-generation project. “We know the appetite for Spitfire ownership is huge and that for most people the price tag for an original is insurmountable. “Our Spitfire, at a fraction of the cost, is an attractive proposition for private aircraft-owning consortia. “Aerolite anticipates a brisk progress towards full production with significant interest from UK and international buyers and investors.”

A Spitfire makes a fly past as The Secret Spitfires Memorial is unveiled at the Salisbury Rugby Club on July 09, 2021. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images