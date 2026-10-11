The future of our young people and the startling number of them who are not in education, employment or training.

The scale is hard to ignore. The number of NEETS passed one million earlier this year for the first time since 2013. Nearly half of young people who are NEET report a health condition that limits their ability to work – a challenge highlighted by the Chancellor John Healey in his speech.

The long-term consequences are what concern me most. Impetus has estimated that almost one million NEET young people will cost the state roughly £240 billion over their lifetimes. The human cost is harder to count. Long spells out of work or learning in early adulthood can leave lasting marks on confidence, health, earnings and a young person’s belief that there is a place for them.

Sport and coaching can play a real part in turning this around. Many young people who are NEET have lost confidence, routine and connection, and for those facing health or wellbeing barriers, a formal setting can feel like the last place they want to be. Sport and coaching can offer a different way in.

Coaching is a craft and coaches build the things employers look for and young people need, including confidence, communication, teamwork, resilience and a sense of purpose. Coaching itself is a pathway into work, through apprenticeships, qualifications and volunteering that give young people their first real experience and a reason to believe in what comes next.

I was part of a round table event in Liverpool led by Coach Core, a charity who deliver sports coaching apprenticeships, and number of MPs, which highlighted the potential of coaching for young people. Last year nearly three quarters of Coach Core’s apprentices progressed into employment, and over half came from the UK’s top 30% most deprived areas. The scheme gives young people the confidence to seek and secure work, not just in sport. It also expands the coaching workforce and the next generation of community coaches, supporting the ambition of a healthy and active nation. It is a practical example of coaching helping government deliver on its goals.

So, I was encouraged by what I saw and heard in Liverpool. Andy Burnham told conference that young people were not to blame and apologised directly to a generation let down by successive governments. He committed to reform both education and welfare ahead of Alan Milburn’s review of youth unemployment, due this autumn, with technical pathways from 14, work placements for 16 to 18-year-olds and an apprenticeship offer at 18. A £100m Local Apprenticeship Service was announced a day earlier as a “down payment” on that review.

These are the right ambitions and sport and coaching have a vital role in helping government realising them.

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Mark Gannon is the CEO of UK Coaching, the leading charitable organisation in the UK for sport and physical activity coaches.

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