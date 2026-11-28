Nearly one million young people in this country are not in education, employment or training.

That's one in eight 16 to 24-year-olds, each with their own story of how they got there, and each with talent the country can't afford to waste.

Alan Milburn's review has rightly put this back at the top of the agenda. His goal of bringing the NEET rate down from 13% to around 5% by 2036 is ambitious, and it should be. Reaching it will mean getting to young people earlier, getting employers more involved, and finding new ways to reach those who have already switched off. I believe sport has a big part to play in all three, especially the last.

I was Sports Minister for six years, and in that time I saw how sport can transform young people's lives. I've seen it too through my involvement with boxing and basketball, sports that have opened up opportunities for young people at the bottom of the economic ladder.

That's why I've been so struck by what is happening in my home city of Sheffield. For more than a decade, a social enterprise called Onboard has used skateboarding, BMX and scootering to reach young people who have fallen out of mainstream education. Once young people are through the door, Onboard builds learning around the riding, with Maths, English and qualifications delivered in small groups, and a key worker who gets to know each young person. Attendance at its Alternative Provision and outreach sessions is above 90%, and 85% of the young people it supports go back into education or work.

What's interesting is how well action sports work for young people who've struggled at school and in wider society. Progress is personal. Success is landing a trick you couldn't do yesterday, and that feeling of setting your own goals and getting there can be transformative. Other sports have a big part to play too, of course. Many already do incredible work with young people, and they'll be just as important in tackling this. What Onboard is doing is asking a bigger question. How can sport become the gateway into education, training and employment?

Onboard is now transforming a 130,000 sq ft former steelworks in Attercliffe into a National Centre for Action Sports and Youth Wellbeing. Built around the UK's largest indoor action sports centre, it will bring together an Alternative Provision school, a post-16 Employment Academy and classrooms that open straight onto the ramps. Crucially, local employers will be based on site, giving young people a clear route into real jobs.

That last point matters. Milburn is right that employers have to be part of the solution. In Sheffield, firms rooted in the city's industrial heritage, including Sheffield Forgemasters and Special Melted Products, are helping shape the academy. A building that once made steel will now help young people build careers in the industries that made the city. Once open, the centre will deliver around 70,000 sessions a year, including 30,000 for vulnerable and disadvantaged young people.

I'm proud to chair the group overseeing this project, because I believe it's a model others could follow, bringing education, employment and sport together under one roof to support and inspire the next generation.

We've come a long way in recognising that young people learn in different ways and in different places. For some, the classroom works. For others, the way back might start at a skatepark, on a football pitch, at the local boxing club or on a community basketball court.

Sheffield is showing what that can look like, and I hope others across the country will learn from it.

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Richard Caborn is the former Sports Minister and MP for Sheffield Central

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