Sir Kevin has completed seven running challenges inspired by former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow, who died in 2024 after living with MND

Sir Kevin Sinfield on day 7 of the 7 in 7 challenge. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Rugby coach and motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner Sir Kevin Sinfield and England footballer Michelle Agyemang are due to be given honours by the Prince of Wales.

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Other sports stars expected to be honoured by William on Wednesday include Olympic triathlete Alistair Brownlee and England Under-21s football coach Lee Carsley. Actor and director Dexter Fletcher and anti-abuse campaigner Zelda Perkins are also among 60 people set to receive honours at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Sir Kevin has completed seven running challenges inspired by former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow, who died in 2024 after living with MND for four and a half years. The former England rugby league captain, who has so far raised more than £11 million for charity, will receive a knighthood for his services to the MND community, as well as for services to league and union rugby. Read more: Messi signs off in tears as he ends 21 year career with one last Argentina masterclass Read more: Andrew ‘accuses police of taking personal items’ in searches of his home

Sir Kevin, 45, completed his seventh and final endurance challenge – all of which have been based around the number seven, as it was the number Burrow wore in his playing days – in September. Two-time Olympic triathlon champion Brownlee will be made an OBE for services to triathlon and charity. He is the only athlete to have won two individual Olympic gold medals in triathlon and founded the Brownlee Foundation, a charity which aims to inspire children from all backgrounds to enjoy sport, with his brother Jonny Brownlee.

Michelle Agyemang with the UEFA Young Player of the Tournament award following the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final. Picture: Getty

Agyemang, who plays for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League, was voted the BBC’s Young Sports Personality of the Year last year. She helped the Lionesses win Euro 2025 in Switzerland where she was named young player of the tournament. Carsley, whose team qualified for Euro 2027 last Friday with a 0-0 draw against Slovakia, was caretaker manager of the England national team in 2024 after Gareth Southgate departed. He previously led the U21s to victory at the Uefa European Championship in 2023, winning the tournament without conceding a goal.

Anti-abuse campaigner Zelda Perkins is also set to receive honours at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy