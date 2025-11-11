Cristiano Ronaldo confirms next World Cup will be his last

Ronaldo has said he will probably cry when he retires. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Cristiano Ronaldo has said next year’s World Cup will be his last international tournament for Portugal, but he might not be retiring just yet.

The 40-year-old has never won the trophy, but is set to compete for his country at the event in the US, Mexico and Canada one last time - 20 years after reaching the semi finals in 2006. Ronaldo has recently signed a contract extension with his Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, however, and will not be hanging up his boots just yet. The Portuguese put pen to paper on a whopping new deal, that will see him net him a reported £492 million over 24 months. While Ronaldo will keep on going, here are some of the other sports men and women who have called it a day in 2025, or are set to call it a day in the coming weeks or months. Eleven sports stars who have retired in 2025 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's last involvement was a 4x100m relay. Picture: Alamy

Olympic women’s 100m champion in Beijing 2008 and London 2012, the darling of Jamaican athletics reached the final of the World Championships in Tokyo aged 38 in September Eliud Kipchoge

Eliud Kipchoge races up First Avenue during the 2025 New York City Marathon. Picture: Alamy

Another athletics legend, Kipchoge, 41, completed last week’s New York Marathon to tick off all the World Marathon Majors after an illustrious career that saw him win two Olympic golds for Kenya. Virat Kohli

Kohli is no longer playing test cricket for India. Picture: Alamy

The Indian great, 37, is set to play on but retired from test cricket in May after 123 matches and 9,230 runs. Steve Smith

Smith is one of Australia's greatest ever. Picture: Alamy

The 35-year-old retired from international cricket in March, after Australia's semi-final exit from the Champions Trophy. Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels has had time in his retirement to give basketball a go. Picture: Alamy

The German footballer was playing at the top level for Roma, right up until last summer, when he retired aged 36. Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova played her final match in the US Open. Picture: Alamy

Twice Wimbledon champion, the Czech tennis player had one more season of grand slams before hanging up her racket after the US Open. Nicolas Mahut

Mahut played out an epic Wimbledon clash against John Isner in 2010. Picture: Alamy

A veteran of the longest ever match of tennis from Wimbledon 2010, the Frenchman retired last month, aged 43, having won all the grand slam doubles tournaments and reached a career singles high of No 37 in 2014. Alex Morgan

Morgan had a farewell match last month. Picture: Alamy

The former US footballer called time on a career that saw her win the World Cup for her country in 2015 and 2019, memorably scoring to knock out England in the latter. Ott Tanak

Ott Tanak will leave Hyundai and the World Rally Championship. Picture: Alamy

Unless he reverses his decision, Estonia’s 2019 World Rally Champion has only this month’s Saudi Arabia Rally left in his WRC professional career. Jenson Button

Jenson Button gets out of his Cadillac World Endurance Championship car for the final time. Picture: Alamy

The 2009 Formula One champion, 45, has long since left the F1 paddock, but will not race in any series again after finishing his career in this season’s World Endurance Championship. Geraint Thomas

Geraint Thomas will be seen on a bike a little less now. Picture: Alamy