The websites and apps that allow you to browse your music listening to find out your Spotify Wrapped 2025 data a few days early

You can get all of your streaming data now. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Spotify Wrapped is not far away, but listeners eager to find out which songs, artists and genres they enjoyed most in 2025 can already do so.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The streaming giant has not said when it will give users the annual review, but based on recent tradition it might be set to drop this week - with some fans considering Wednesday as the date. “Keep playing what you love, and we’ll get in touch when it’s ready,” Spotify has said. However, if you are raring to find out your statistics, you can already do by using a data platform that can link to the service and analyse what you have heard this year. One thing to mention, however, is that Spotify measures Wrapped for January 1 to October 31, so other services will perhaps give you an even more accurate verdict, as November and December are taken into account. Here are some websites to see. Receiptify This service allows you to see all of your most listened-to tracks for the past month, six months, or year - all in receipt form.

Receiptify data is presented in a unique way. Picture: Receiptify

It does not tell you exactly how many times a song has been played, but it will rank your tracks based on how much you have listened to them. Other interesting functions show how happy or moody your choices are, how old the songs are that you listen to, and how obscure your tastes are. Stats for Spotify

Stats for Spotify gives a more visual presentation. Picture: Stats for Spotifty

More visual and colourful than Receiptify, there is less data to drill into here - but offers a very quick ans accessible flashpoint for what you enjoy listening to. An interesting feature is that Stats does allow you to see the rankings of your Spotify songs, and whether the plays have gone up and down your own chart. Spotify profile You do not even need to use an extension at all if you want only to see your most played tracks from the previous month. If you head to Spotify on a PC or Mac, and then click on your profile, and then scroll down to see “top tracks for this month”.

Sabrina Carpenter had the most streamed song in 2024 with Espresso. Picture: Alamy