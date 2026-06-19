Spotify experienced outages on Friday, with thousands of users stating that they were unable to access the streaming giant's webpage.

According to DownDetector, complaints spiked at around 1pm BST that open.spotify.com was not working - with the number reaching around 3,000 in the UK alone.

"Down again," one said on the website, which charts when popular sites are not working. Another added: "It just stops working a few seconds into any song."

The Swedish streaming company has 761 million users worldwide, with 293 million of those on the paying Premium platform.

Spotify has not commented on the outage of June 19, but by 2pm BST the worst appeared to be over, with the number of reports on DownDetector starting to decline.

Major album releases on June 19 came from the likes of Myles Smith, Ibeyi, Hard-Fi, Fredo and YG.