Is Spotify down? Latest on 'outage' of streaming website
Audio streaming app update after users complain that it cannot be used
Spotify experienced outages on Friday, with thousands of users stating that they were unable to access the streaming giant's webpage.
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According to DownDetector, complaints spiked at around 1pm BST that open.spotify.com was not working - with the number reaching around 3,000 in the UK alone.
"Down again," one said on the website, which charts when popular sites are not working. Another added: "It just stops working a few seconds into any song."
The Swedish streaming company has 761 million users worldwide, with 293 million of those on the paying Premium platform.
Spotify has not commented on the outage of June 19, but by 2pm BST the worst appeared to be over, with the number of reports on DownDetector starting to decline.
Major album releases on June 19 came from the likes of Myles Smith, Ibeyi, Hard-Fi, Fredo and YG.
In April, Spotify announced a jump in the number of subscribers despite hiking prices in the UK.
The music streaming group saw a 9% rise in the number of paying subscribers to 293 million.
This came in spite of the group pushing through recent price increases, with UK premium subscriptions rising 8.3% or £1 to £12.99 a month – £24 a year – as of November.
Family plans increased by £2 to £21.99 a month.
Gustav Soderstrom, co-chief executive, said: “We’re well positioned because of our large, engaged user base, deep creator relationships, and years of investment in personalisation and infrastructure at scale.”
He added: “We see significant room to grow across users, formats and engagement and to expand what Spotify is and can become over time.”