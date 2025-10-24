Spotify is increasing its UK premium subscription costs, with the price of an individual subscription rising from £11.99 to £12.99 a month.

Emails have started going out to the streaming service's 15.3 million UK subscribers, informing them of the change - an 8.3 per cent increase.

It had been announced earlier this year that prices would go up in various territories, but it was not initially clear whether this included the UK.

Users will get a one-month grace period, following the last price hike in the spring 2024.

Spotify said: "As we continue innovating and enhancing the value we deliver, we periodically update our pricing to reflect local market conditions and economic factors, ensuring our service remains unparalleled."

Those who do not want to pay the extra £1 can cancel at any time before their next billing date.

Spotify's £5.99 student subscription appears to remain unchanged.

The global music streaming giant laid off more than over 200 employees in 2024, as profits continued to climb despite declining revenue.

The company trimmed its workforce by terminating 219 roles during the last financial year, while pre-tax profits rose from £22.3m to £24.5m.

So far in 2025, the firm has already welcomed 141 new hires.

Spotify has also begun implementing age verification for users who wish to access explicit content.

The decision comes in the wake of the UK's new Online Safety Act and involves facial scanning, algorithmic age estimation, and photo ID checks.

In late July, the company issued a warning that user accounts could be terminated if they fail to pass these new age verification procedures.