In response to a furious public backlash of its "nudify" features being used to undress people on X, Grok said it has limited its image-editing tool to paying users.

By Helen Hoddinott

Grok users are sharing highly-detailed advice about how to make extreme pornographic content on X, LBC can reveal.

An online spreadsheet which bills itself as a "step-by-step guide" on "how to make Grok give hotter results" has been accessed by hundreds of people today. Sections including "undressing" and "tied up" set out which prompts users should input into Grok, to make it produce specific graphic scenarios. One is for a "simulated video of … rape." Each prompt also links to a hentai simulation of what the scene will look like when applied to the image selected by the user, even providing a rating system which appears to rate how easy it is to circumvent Grok's moderators. Many prompts are written in Russian, alongside an English translation. Read more: Technology Secretary threatens to block UK access to X over Grok deepfakes Read more: Government says changes to Grok ‘insulting’ and urges Ofcom to update ‘in days’

In response to a furious public backlash of its "nudify" features being used to undress people routinely on X, Grok said it has limited its image-editing tool to paying users – meaning their name and payment information must be on-file. Downing Street has said that the changes only serve to make creating deepfakes a “premium service” and are “insulting” to victims of misogyny and sexual violence. There are also concerns that the service is still available to many non-paying users. LBC, using a free account, has today been able to create sexualised images in the Grok private chat function on the X website. In one sickening example of Grok's output depicting violence against women, the service yesterday created an image depicting Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by ICE agents in America this week, with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

