By Chay Quinn

Antoine Semenyo bid a potential farewell to Bournemouth in style by piling pressure on Tottenham boss Thomas Frank with a stunning late winner in a 3-2 success at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries' top scorer, who is on the verge of a £65million move to Manchester City, had largely been a peripheral figure before smashing home his 10th goal of the season in the fifth minute of added time. The pressure appears to have gotten to several of the Spurs players - with centre-back Micky Van de Ven seen rowing with travelling support on the south coast. Joao Palhinha's bicycle kick had looked set to earn Spurs head coach Frank a reprieve after first-half goals from Cherries pair Evanilson and Junior Kroupi overturned Mathys Tel's early opener. But the under-fire Danish manager is likely to face further scrutiny after Semenyo's dramatic intervention left his side with just two wins from 12 top-flight fixtures amid Tottenham's fanbase rapidly losing patience.

The pressure appears to have gotten to several of the Spurs players - with centre-back Micky Van de Ven seen rowing with travelling support on the south coast. Picture: Sky Sports

Bournemouth, who ended an 11-match winless run thanks to the late twist, remain 15th but moved a point and a place behind their opponents. Tottenham's players wore black armbands on the south coast following the death of club great Martin Chivers at the age of 80, while travelling fans chanted his name during the game. Frank, who made five changes after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Sunderland ended with jeers from disgruntled supporters, watched his side snatch a fifth-minute lead. Xavi Simons - back in the team after a three-match ban - backheeled the ball down the Tottenham left before France Under-21 forward Tel cut inside James Hill to find the far corner with a low effort which deceived Cherries goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. Bournemouth levelled in the 22nd minute. After Alex Jimenez brilliantly recycled the ball following a cleared corner, Marcus Tavernier delivered a delightful inswinging cross from the right for Evanilson to direct a glancing header into the left of the net. Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall fired narrowly over from distance before Bournemouth completed the turnaround in the 36th minute.

What a mess. Thomas Frank booed. van de Ven, Porro and Palhinha confronting fans at the full-time whistle.#COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/3x1Y4pYBBc — Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) January 7, 2026