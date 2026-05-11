Mathys Tel went from hero to zero after he gave away a reckless penalty following his opener in the 1-1 draw

Mathys Tel went from hero to zero after he gave away a penalty following his opener. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Tottenham Hotspur have extended the points gap between them and relegation rivals West Ham despite letting a lead slip over Leeds United on Monday.

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Sours forward Mathys Tel went from hero to zero after he gave away a reckless penalty following his opening goal to allow Leeds to make it 1-1. Arsenal’s controversial 1-0 victory at 18th-placed West Ham on Sunday provided a pre-match boost for both clubs and Spurs were set to go four points clear of the relegation zone when Tel produced a wonderful 50th-minute opener. It was followed by a moment of madness from the young forward after Tel caught Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu in the face with an overhead kick clearance after 69 minutes. Read more: Is this the moment that decided the title? VAR in spotlight after intervention saves Arsenal Read more: Arsenal edge toward title as win over West Ham pushes Irons closer to relegation

Tel celebrating scoring the opening goal. Picture: Getty

Dominic Calvert-Lewin emphatically converted the spot-kick to set up a grandstand finish where Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi turned to James Maddison, who made his first competitive appearance in 12 months after an ACL injury. There would be no winning goal, though, after Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky thwarted Sean Longstaff’s powerful stoppage-time strike before a late penalty appeal for Lukas Nmecha’s tackle on Maddison was turned down to leave Tottenham only two points above the bottom three. A dramatic finale at London Stadium on Sunday benefited both Tottenham and Leeds, with the visitors able to kick-off with another season in the Premier League guaranteed. Spurs still required points and despite a raucous welcome a disjointed start followed, with nervous energy increased by Tel’s unnecessary lobbed pass across the face of his own penalty area.

The result leaves Spurs two points above West Ham. Picture: Getty

Kinsky was called into action with 21 minutes played when Leeds forward Brenden Aaronson picked out ex-home defender Joe Rodon, but his header was brilliantly stopped on the goal-line by Kinsky. With De Zerbi constantly issuing instructions on the touchline, Spurs sparked into life, with Tel able to squeeze between two defenders before his shot was deflected over. Spurs then took the lead in the 50th minute. Porro’s corner was cleared out to Tel, who took a touch and produced a wonderful curled finish into the top corner for his fourth goal of the campaign. It should have been 2-0 when Randal Kolo Muani got in behind and teed up Richarlison, but he blazed over. Daniel Farke reacted with Nmecha and Wilfried Gnonto sent on and with 21 minutes left, Leeds received a gift of a spot-kick from Tottenham scorer Tel.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrating with teammates. Picture: Getty