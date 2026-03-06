Spurs sit just one point above the Premier League drop zone with nine games to go

Micky van de Ven was shown a straight red card. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Tottenham’s survival hopes took a turn for the worse after a nightmare 24-hour period concluded with a 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace following Micky van de Ven’s foolish sending-off.

Spurs started Thursday only one point outside the bottom three of the Premier League table after West Ham won away to Fulham on Wednesday to make relegation a serious possibility for the north London club. When Ismaila Sarr had a goal disallowed for offside and it was followed five minutes later by a 34th-minute opener for Dominic Solanke, Tottenham's luck appeared set to turn. However, Van de Ven's inexplicable red card for a blatant pull back on Sarr inside the area earned the stand-in home captain his marching orders.

Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: Getty

Sarr tucked away the resulting spot-kick and scored again during a chaotic end to the first half in between Jorgen Strand Larsen’s low effort. Igor Tudor watched Spurs rally in the second half and not concede again, but this fifth consecutive defeat will leave the Croatian facing serious question marks over whether or not he is the right man to guide the 16th-placed club out of relegation trouble. Mathys Tel gave the home fans something to shout about with a snapshot in the 15th minute. It was not the catalyst for Tudor’s team to grab a foothold in the contest, though, and instead Palace had the ball in the net just before the hour mark. Sarr raced onto Evann Guessand’s through ball and finished well past Guglielmo Vicario, but a lengthy VAR check decided the Palace attacker was offside. Big cheers greeted the decision and moments later Tottenham seemed to have turned the tide when Solanke broke the deadlock.

Spurs' temporary boss Igor Tudor. Picture: Getty