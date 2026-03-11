Kinsky's opportunity to impress turned into a horror show . Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky was substituted after 17 minutes following a nightmare performance in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Spurs interim head coach Igor Tudor made the bold call to hand Kinsky, 22, his first start since October for their last-16 first leg at Riyadh Air Metropolitano. But Kinsky's opportunity to impress turned into a horror show after he slipped to allow Marcos Llorente to score after six minutes before he conceded again in the 14th minute and, 92 seconds later, his scuffed kick which allowed Julian Alvarez to walk the ball into the empty net. Tottenham captain Cristian Romero walked over to Tudor before Atletico could kick-off again and Kinsky's number was held up for the fourth official moments later with usual first-choice Guglielmo Vicario introduced. Read More: Tottenham's relegation fears grow deeper as hosts lose to Crystal Palace in fifth successive defeat Read More: Mikel Arteta upset that Arsenal do not score more goals from corners

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero walked over to Tudor before Atletico could kick-off again and Kinsky's number was held up for the fourth official moments later with usual first-choice Guglielmo Vicario introduced. Picture: Getty

Romero and Kevin Danso hugged Kinsky as he left the pitch and the Czech goalkeeper walked straight down the tunnel. Spurs substitutes Joao Palhinha, Conor Gallagher and Dominic Solanke raced after Kinsky along with staff member Dean Brill following a chastening night in Madrid for the young goalkeeper in only his 13th appearance for the Premier League club. Tudor was accused of 'killing Kinsky's career' by former Manchester United and Denmark great Peter Schmeichel after substituting him. The Tottenham boss defended his decision to play and then replace Kinsky after the match, saying: "In my 15 years coaching, I never do that. It was necessary to preserve the guy, to preserve the team. "Incredible situation, nothing to comment, you will see. It was, before the game, the right choice to do in the moment like we are. "Pressure on Vicario, another competition, Toni is a very good goalkeeper. So, it was, for me, the right decision. "I explained to Toni, also speaking after, that he is the right guy and a good goalkeeper. Unfortunately, it happened in this big game these mistakes. "He was sorry. He made an excuse for the team. The team is with him. Me too. I was speaking with him, he understands the moment. "He understands why he (had to) go out. So, as I said before, he is a very good goalkeeper. We are all together. It is not about one player, so, it has happened."

Tudor was accused of 'killing Kinsky's career' by former Manchester United and Denmark great Peter Schmeichel after substituting him. Picture: Getty