Kinsky horror show seals Spurs drubbing in Madrid as young keeper subbed after two mistakes in 17 minutes
Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky was substituted after 17 minutes following a nightmare performance in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.
Spurs interim head coach Igor Tudor made the bold call to hand Kinsky, 22, his first start since October for their last-16 first leg at Riyadh Air Metropolitano.
But Kinsky's opportunity to impress turned into a horror show after he slipped to allow Marcos Llorente to score after six minutes before he conceded again in the 14th minute and, 92 seconds later, his scuffed kick which allowed Julian Alvarez to walk the ball into the empty net.
Tottenham captain Cristian Romero walked over to Tudor before Atletico could kick-off again and Kinsky's number was held up for the fourth official moments later with usual first-choice Guglielmo Vicario introduced.
Romero and Kevin Danso hugged Kinsky as he left the pitch and the Czech goalkeeper walked straight down the tunnel.
Spurs substitutes Joao Palhinha, Conor Gallagher and Dominic Solanke raced after Kinsky along with staff member Dean Brill following a chastening night in Madrid for the young goalkeeper in only his 13th appearance for the Premier League club.
Tudor was accused of 'killing Kinsky's career' by former Manchester United and Denmark great Peter Schmeichel after substituting him.
The Tottenham boss defended his decision to play and then replace Kinsky after the match, saying: "In my 15 years coaching, I never do that. It was necessary to preserve the guy, to preserve the team.
"Incredible situation, nothing to comment, you will see. It was, before the game, the right choice to do in the moment like we are.
"Pressure on Vicario, another competition, Toni is a very good goalkeeper. So, it was, for me, the right decision.
"I explained to Toni, also speaking after, that he is the right guy and a good goalkeeper. Unfortunately, it happened in this big game these mistakes.
"He was sorry. He made an excuse for the team. The team is with him. Me too. I was speaking with him, he understands the moment.
"He understands why he (had to) go out. So, as I said before, he is a very good goalkeeper. We are all together. It is not about one player, so, it has happened."
Schmeichel had said on CBS' coverage in the United States: "He substitutes him, that is going to have ramifications for the rest of his career. He's absolutely killed his career."
Commentating for the BBC, former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson described Tudor's decision to substitute Kinsky as "confidence-destroying" and added: "I have never seen that on a football pitch."
Speaking on TNT Sports, former England goalkeeper Joe Hart said: "My heart is absolutely broken for him (Kinsky).
"He had a horrible 14 minutes, that slip and the third goal. I don't know what to say. I am just heartbroken for the lad. This Tottenham team is all over the place."
Former Manchester United keeper David De Gea, now in Serie A with Fiorentina, offered his support for the young Spurs keeper.
De Gea wrote on his X account: "No one who hasn't been a goalkeeper can understand how difficult it is to play in this position. Keep your head up and you will go again."