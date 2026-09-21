Kulusevski pleaded guilty to the speeding offence in August, after a camera clocked him at 43mph on a 30mph road

Dejan Kulusevski of Sweden looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs match between Ukraine and Sweden. Picture: Lukasz Germaniuk/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Spurs winger Dejan Kulusevski will be sentenced on Monday after he was caught speeding down an east London tunnel.

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The 26-year-old Swedish international has been prosecuted by the Metropolitan Police after he was caught speeding in his Audi through the Limehouse Link tunnel last September. The Tottenham star, who missed the whole of last season and the 2026 World Cup with a right kneecap injury, faces a driving ban and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on Monday afternoon. Kulusevski pleaded guilty to the speeding offence in August, after a camera clocked him at 43mph on a 30mph road at 3.39pm on September 28 last year. Read more: Burnham announces specialist rape courts to be introduced across England and Wales Read more: Second murder arrest after remains of missing mother found following wildfire

Dejan Kulusevski of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton on May 24, 2026. Picture: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

The Met said, in written submissions to the court, that Kulusevski would now have at least 12 penalty points on his licence, putting him at risk of a six-month driving ban. But the footballer, who has scored 25 goals for Spurs since joining in 2022, wrote an email to the court saying he needed his car to get home from away matches and for family duties. He wrote: “I would ask that when you are considering my case you take the following mitigating circumstances into consideration as an appeal. “My young family need me to drive them to various appointments and in case there are necessities to go to a hospital with them I have to be on hand. “I also drive to work and back where the hours can be antisocial eg. I return from an away game very late at night.”

Dejan Kulusevski of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates the Europa League victory with the trophy in 2025. Picture: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images