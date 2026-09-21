Spurs winger Dejan Kulusevski to be sentenced over speeding offence
Kulusevski pleaded guilty to the speeding offence in August, after a camera clocked him at 43mph on a 30mph road
Spurs winger Dejan Kulusevski will be sentenced on Monday after he was caught speeding down an east London tunnel.
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The 26-year-old Swedish international has been prosecuted by the Metropolitan Police after he was caught speeding in his Audi through the Limehouse Link tunnel last September.
The Tottenham star, who missed the whole of last season and the 2026 World Cup with a right kneecap injury, faces a driving ban and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on Monday afternoon.
Kulusevski pleaded guilty to the speeding offence in August, after a camera clocked him at 43mph on a 30mph road at 3.39pm on September 28 last year.
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The Met said, in written submissions to the court, that Kulusevski would now have at least 12 penalty points on his licence, putting him at risk of a six-month driving ban.
But the footballer, who has scored 25 goals for Spurs since joining in 2022, wrote an email to the court saying he needed his car to get home from away matches and for family duties.
He wrote: “I would ask that when you are considering my case you take the following mitigating circumstances into consideration as an appeal.
“My young family need me to drive them to various appointments and in case there are necessities to go to a hospital with them I have to be on hand.
“I also drive to work and back where the hours can be antisocial eg. I return from an away game very late at night.”
Kulusevski added that his “speeding offences were mostly just over the varying speed limits in London areas”.
He added: “However, I understand I was over the speed limit.”
The footballer returned to full training last week, but did not join Spurs’ home game against Aston Villa on Saturday, which Tottenham lost 2-3.
Motorists who reach 12 penalty points on their licence can appeal to a magistrate to be spared a six-month ban.
However, they must prove a disqualification would cause “exceptional hardship” if imposed.